Home-Based Care Provider Chapters Health System Expands Westward 

Four nonprofit organizations have affiliated with Chapters Health System, expanding the home-based care provider into three new states.

The agreement includes Hospice of East Bay and Hospice of Santa Cruz County in California, Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, and Willamette Vital Health in Salem, Oregon. This marks Chapters Health System’s first venture into those states. The affiliation will be reorganized under the framework of Chapters Health West; however, the joining organizations will retain their original brands.

“Our expansion west represents our belief that working out of a position of strength or a hub-and-spoke model, where you have organizations of long-standing reputation, anchoring a certain geography and you build your health care ecosystem delivery model around that,” Andrew Molosky, president and CEO of Chapters Health System, told Home Health Care News.

Based in Florida, the nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative, home health care, durable medical equipment and pharmacy services across Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Chapters also offers home care services through other brands, including Hope Healthcare, HPH Home Health, Achieve Home Care and Medcare Home Health Services.

The Chapters Health West partnership expands on the organization’s long-standing value-based, nonprofit care mission.

Two affiliation-building strategies that Chapters introduced in 2020 are fueling the expansion: the Chapter Health Managed Service Organization (MSO) program and Chapters CareNu.

The two programs support legacy nonprofits seeking to position themselves to compete with larger companies that often have more capital on hand. The MSO program is oriented around hospices, whereas CareNu is designed for those who provide upstream services.

Chapters’ new affiliates offer various services, including hospice, palliative care, supportive services, pediatrics, bereavement and residential care. Some also have value-based payer contracts and partnerships with hospitals and health systems.

“It’s a diverse portfolio. As Chapter goes, we think of ourselves as mission-oriented,” Molosky said. “By aligning our strengths, we will continue to deliver exceptional care while expanding our capacity to meet the growing needs of those navigating severe illness and grief in our communities.”