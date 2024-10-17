MD Home Health Expands Service Offerings To Become ‘One-Stop Shop’ For Patients

MD Home Health is expanding its offerings with the addition of new services.

The company’s offerings will include in-clinic care, virtual care, remote patient monitoring (RPM), house calls and hospice. The move positions MD Home Health as a one-stop shop for care delivery.

“Our new and comprehensive services are designed to ensure that patients have convenient and flexible options to access quality healthcare how, when and where they need it,” David P. Tusa, president and CEO of MD Home Health, said in a press statement. “For decades, MD Home Health has been a leader providing top-notch home health care services in Maricopa County, and we are proud to expand our offerings, positioning the company as a new comprehensive health care services organization. The omnichannel approach is designed to open access, enhance patient experiences, reduce wait times, improve health outcomes, and advance quality care.”

MD Home Health is a privately-owned Phoenix-based provider that offers traditional skilled services in the home, as well as specialty programs and non-medical personal care services through its MD Home Assist arm.

Currently, MD Home Health serves roughly 1,000 patients. The company is one of largest home health providers in Arizona.

In terms of timeline, MD Home Health plans to start admitting new hospice patients this fall. The company is slated to begin offering house calls by the end of the year.

Prior to expanding its services offerings, figuring out a way to serve as many individuals as possible has long been a part of MD Home Health’s strategy.

One of the ways MD Home Health accomplished this was by being payer agnostic. The company’s payer mix is about 20% Medicare and 80% non-Medicare, as in Medicare Advantage, private insurers and others.



“I just think of the things that every other agency, when I ran them, declined,” Joseph Furtado, administrator of MD Home Health, previously told Home Health Care News. “‘Oh, we don’t do workers comp. We don’t do personal injury. We don’t do letters of agreement.’ That’s our bread and butter, we do everything. It’s not, ‘What is their payer?’ It’s, ‘How can we help everyone in the community?’”