Transactions: Help At Home To Buy Helpmates; Prime Home Health Acquires VNASI Assets

Help at Home has agreed to acquire Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Helpmates, which is a personal care provider.

The deal was announced Oct. 17 and will be finalized on or around Dec. 9, pending government approval.

“The acquisition of Helpmates enables our health system to focus and grow the core services of Healthcare at Home, which includes home health and hospice,” Cheryl Mitchell, Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home service line leader, said in a statement. “The values of Help at Home are very similar to those of Penn Highlands Healthcare, and we are confident that our clients will continue to receive the same high level of service.”

This acquisition only applies to Helpmates Inc. Penn Highlands Healthcare is retaining and committed to growing the health system’s home health and hospice services.

Helpmates’ employees will be offered the option of employment with Help at Home or positions within Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Prime Home Health Services Acquires Visiting Nurse Association of Staten Island (VNASI)

Prime Home Health Services, a Brooklyn-based home health care agency, has acquired the Visiting Nurse Association of Staten Island’s (VNASI) assets, which recently ceased operations after more than a century of serving the community.

“That operation closed down, and Prime will do our best to continue to service the community by using and recognizing the name and how it resonates,” Prime Home Health Services CEO Christopher Doulos said in a statement.

VNASI was shuttered on Sept. 27. VNASI’s staff and patients were given a 30-day notice. Patients have been transferred to other agencies, and staff have been offered severance packages based on years of service.

Central Illinois Care Services (CICS) sold to Avid Health at Home

Fairview Heights-based Central Illinois Care Services (CICS) has been sold to Avid Health at Home.

“Avid Health at Home is an ideal partner for CICS,” CICS CEO and Owner Mark Bremerkamp said in a press release. “Their Northern Illinois footprint combined with our Central Illinois locations will allow the company to provide services for an ever-growing group of individuals in need. We believe that together, the two companies will become the leading provider in the state.”

CICS provides clients personal care and other daily living assistance at home or in facilities across 40 Illinois counties.

The Chicago-based Avid Health at Home is backed by Havencrest Capital Management, and has home care locations across the country, namely in the Midwest and North Carolina.

Nova Leap Health Corporation announces expansion to Florida

Nova Leap Health Corporation announced a definitive agreement on Oct. 11 to acquire the assets of a Florida-based home care services business.

Under the agreement, the acquisition will be made for a total consideration of $4,636,000.

“As mentioned in previous shareholder communications, we have been actively working on acquisition opportunities since re-engaging our M&A program,” Nova Leap President and CEO Chris Dobbin said in a statement. “We have been looking for opportunities in Florida for quite some time, given the long-term prospects for the market. We are looking forward to supporting the existing management team, a talented group who have been successful in growing this agency.”

The Canada-based Nova Leap has been looking to expand its home care operations in the U.S. The acquisition is a non-arm’s-length transaction under TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) policies, as Anne Whelan, a director of Nova Leap, controls the vendor.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the TSXV, lender approval and state licensing.

Closing is expected to occur in November.

BlockQuarry Corporation announced the acquisitions of Telecare Home Health LLC and Paradigm Home Health LLC, two established home health care companies, on Oct. 8. This move reinforces BlockQuarry’s growing presence in the health care sector, expanding its capabilities to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation and improve patient outcomes through clinical trials and real-world data analysis, according to the company.

“These acquisitions are key steps in our long-term vision to strengthen BlockQuarry’s position as an innovator in health care solutions,” BlockQuarry Corporation’s Chairman and President Alonzo Pierce said in a press release. “By combining our expertise in AI with the capabilities of Telecare and Paradigm, we’re accelerating clinical trial development and reshaping patient care.”

The acquisitions provide a strong foundation for future growth, according to the company, allowing BlockQuarry to scale its service offerings and explore additional health care data analytics opportunities.

“Our integration of AI into health care services will not only improve clinical trial efficiency but also help address critical gaps in patient care,” Pierce said. “This is a pivotal moment for BlockQuarry as we move full steam ahead into this new chapter.”

HHAeXchange acquires Sandata Technologies

HHAeXchange announced Oct. 3 that it acquired Sandata.

“We are excited to join forces with Sandata, who shares our commitment to enabling home care stakeholders to deliver the highest quality of care to their members,” HHAeXchange CEO Paul Joiner said in a statement. “This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to investing in and raising the bar for our customers while leading the transformation of an industry that deserves best-in-class technology and a superior experience. We will leverage our expanded platform by innovating with states and health plans to enable providers and better health outcomes. By doing so, we will further empower the devoted caregivers who are at the heart of our industry.”

HHAeXchange’s acquisition of Sandata builds on the company’s recent strategic acquisitions of Cashè and Generations. These investments collectively support HHAeXchange’s ongoing advancement of its mission to enable caregivers, families, providers and payers to deliver the best care in the home.

“For decades, Sandata has been dedicated to ensuring providers and payers can seamlessly work together to increase compliance, improve efficiency and deliver high-quality care,” Sandata CEO Emmet O’Gara said in a statement. “Joining HHAeXchange strengthens our commitment and represents an exciting new chapter for Sandata, positioning the new combined company for continued growth and innovation by enhancing the value we can deliver to our customers.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Joiner will lead the combined business moving forward.