Walgreens Retreats On Its Health Care Services Plan

Earlier this month, Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) CEO Tim Wentworth laid the groundwork for a company turnaround. Part of that included a shift away from certain health care services, which the company pivoted toward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After that, at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas, Mary Langowski – the president of Walgreens’ U.S. Healthcare segment – dove further into Walgreens’ health care strategy moving forward.

On an earnings call, Wentworth explained that the company would be “reorienting” the business. Part of that reorientation would be closing about 1,200 underperforming Walgreens stores over the next few years.

“WBA is reorienting to its legacy strength as a retail pharmacy-led company,” he said. “This reorientation allows us to leverage our key strategic assets of consumer trust, convenience and relevance. Our position of trust stems from the millions of face-to-face interactions our consumers have with our pharmacy personnel every day, and we will continue to take actions now – and for the long term – to be the first choice for retail pharmacy and health services. Having earned our consumers’ trust – indeed, our reason to exist – we also want to be accessible and convenient, but we need to be appropriately sized.”

The U.S. Healthcare segment, which was only recently created, includes the primary care provider VillageMD and the post-acute care platform CareCentrix. Walgreens poured billions into those two businesses, which became staples of its new segment.

Now, Walgreens is returning to its retail and pharmacy roots, as Wentworth said.

Langowski said at HLTH that Walgreens is considering selling off VillageMD, and that the company isn’t a “key part” of its “future health care strategy.”

“We don’t think … that we need to be in brick-and-mortar healthcare with one partner,” she said. “We would like to have arrangements with many, many partners out there.”

Walgreens moving on from its largest health care services business likely means that the company will be less of a home-based care player moving forward than previously expected.

At one point, Walgreens and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) looked to be in a pseudo arms race in the health care services – and home-based health care services – arena. Just a couple of years later, both companies are pulling back.

CVS Health also just moved on from CEO Karen Lynch amid investor pressure, but still owns Signify Health and the primary care provider Oak Street Health.

These companies at one point seemed like potential candidates to acquire large home-based care entities. That appears to no longer be the case.

“We’ve been exiting over the last six months multiple different parts of the business that we judge to be not material enough,” Langowski said. “They’re not going to grow enough, they’re not going to create shareholder value, and they’re not going to have enough of a scaled impact to help consumers.”