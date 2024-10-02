Years After Implementation, EVV Remains Inconsistent Paint Point For Home Care Providers

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) was established as law in 2016 under the 21st Century Cures Act to address fraud and abuse in home-based care delivery. The law provides federal guidelines, but individual states can determine which service codes are included. However, years after nationwide implementation, EVV still remains a burden for home care providers.

Simply put, EVV confirms the details of in-home visits. It holds caregivers accountable for their schedules, ensuring that their work is completed on time and in its entirety. Typically, caregivers work within a mobile app to conduct the EVV process. The app sends the necessary information from their devices to their agency’s home care software.

Six data points are captured at the point of care to verify the facts of a home care visit in real time.

Collecting this basic information in home care settings helps providers and states ensure that authorized care is provided and that caregivers deliver the proper care at the right time. When this verified visit data is collected and analyzed, states can use it to help identify and reduce Medicaid fraud, which drains resources from the system and hinders care delivery to those in need.

There was initial confusion because the act required states to implement EVV for at-home visits conducted by Medicaid personal care providers and home health agencies. However, each group had different go-live dates. Medicaid-funded personal care services were required to comply with EVV statutes by Jan. 1, 2020, and home health agencies by Jan. 1, 2023. However, delays and exemptions made compliance anything but simple.

Further, the federal government has passed legislation regarding EVV, but its implementation varies at the state level. States are categorized as “open” or “closed” models. Home health agencies have the freedom to choose their EVV provider in open states, while in closed states, they must work with a vendor selected by the state.

According to Matt Kroll, practice president of Assistive Care & Assistive Care State Programs at Bayada Home Health Care, despite challenges, Bayada has found that EVV helps prevent false claims.

“It allows us to monitor caregivers in real-time, verify service delivery, and allow for faster issue resolution,” he told Home Health Care News. “For example, if a check-in is late or a caregiver indicates that the client is showing signs of a larger issue, we can see that in real time and detect and prevent adverse events before they lead to a larger medical issue or hospitalization.”

Headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey, Bayada provides in-home clinical care and support services in 21 states and five countries.

“We believe that we will be able to leverage some care documentation data points to help improve the quality of care we provide our clients and, over time, industry-wide data points may improve the industry as a whole,” Kroll said.

Kroll explained that Bayada supports efforts to prevent fraud, waste and abuse, with the caveat that overregulation can actually hurt the industry in some instances.

“We do feel that overburdensome requirements and unfunded mandates can deter agencies from providing Medicaid-based services, which is detrimental to those populations who already struggle to access the care they need to stay safely at home,” he said.

EVV still a pain point for providers

Because EVV varies by state, its challenges differ by market.

“EVV is still a pain point for providers for various reasons – and they vary by state,” Tim Nyberg, senior vice president of strategy at Sandata, told HHCN. “These can include variance in education from states to providers, the provider’s experience in onboarding and implementing EVV systems, how caregivers are educated on EVV, and whether they understand its purpose and benefits.”

Sandata, based in Port Washington, New York, provides agency management software, systems, and services to optimize billing and claims processing and streamline administrative processes.

“Additionally, some caregivers cite privacy issues in using their personal cell phones to clock in and out of shifts and having their location tracked,” Nyberg said. “Some clients and family members share those same concerns.”

Although all states have worked to implement effective EVV programs, some have needed help with clear and open communication regarding their policies, transparent enforcement timelines and timely responses to questions and concerns from the provider community.

“EVV continues to present challenges for providers primarily due to its complex integration into existing workflows,” John Atkinson, chief technology officer at AxisCare, told HHCN. “The additional effort required is not just about submitting claims, but also ensuring that EVV data is accurately collected and transmitted to the aggregator. This process requires meticulous attention to detail, often adding layers of administrative tasks to an already burdened system. Providers must balance maintaining the quality of care and adapting to new technological requirements, often leading to frustrations. While EVV aims to streamline and enhance transparency, the transition and implementation phase continues to be arduous.”

Founded in 2013, AxisCare is a full-service home care software company based in Waco, Texas.

“Bayada has made every effort to ensure that the transition to EVV compliance is as easy as possible for our caregivers and as least disruptive to client care as possible,” Kroll said. “However, pain points persist. Most notably, cost, lack of standardization across states, technology issues for caregivers and lack of cell service in rural areas.”

Providers who fail to comply with Medicaid rules risk not being paid for their work. Non-compliance with Medicaid rules and policies may also result in the provider’s inability to do business under the Medicaid program.

Apart from the stricter compliance issues, there are also significant downstream impacts. When caregivers fail to clock in at a client’s home, the home care agency cannot verify the services provided, especially in the case of a fall or hospitalization during or after a shift.

There is a continued lack of clarity regarding the consequences of non-compliance, according to Kroll.

States and payers each have a compliance threshold that needs to be met, and most – but not all – states have published this information. Non-compliance could result in payment penalties, loss of referrals, audits, and additional penalties and corrective action plans.

The future of EVV

States that have a burdensome EVV system run the risk of losing providers that may be otherwise interested in conducting business there.

“Looking ahead, the future of EVV will be marked by increasingly stringent standards and tighter tolerances,” Atkinson said. “We anticipate a future where the manual entry of EVV data will become largely unacceptable as states demand greater accuracy and efficiency.”

He emphasized the importance of proactively creating a culture of compliance and ensuring that staff are well-prepared to meet changing standards. This includes adopting technology and simplifying processes to enable smooth data transfer to aggregators.

“By staying ahead of these developments, providers can enhance operational efficiency and continue to meet regulatory requirements effectively,” Atkinson said. “Above all, EVV will enhance the accurate delivery of care to seniors, ensuring they receive the attention and services they need when needed.”