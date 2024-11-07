Amedisys’ Medicare Advantage Gains Outpace Traditional Medicare Losses

Non-Medicare and high-acuity care revenue continue to grow substantially at Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED).

While the company waits to become a part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) – in a $3.3 billion billion deal – it has repeatedly reported significant gains in those two areas.

In the third quarter, total same-store home health admissions increased by 12% year over year at Amedisys. High-acuity care admissions grew by 51%. Those high-acuity care admissions are driven by Contessa Health, which was acquired by Amedisys for $250 million in 2021.

Overall net service revenue checked in at $587.7 million in the quarter, representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

Home health revenue totaled $372.1 million, a 5.1% year-over-year increase. Traditional Medicare revenue declined by close to $6 million year over year, while non-Medicare revenue increased by over $26 million.

On the high-acuity care front, revenue grew to $7.7 million in the quarter, a 75% year-over-year increase compared to the $4.4 million brought in during the third quarter of 2023.

Amedisys is expected to become a part of UnitedHealth Group’s Optum in the coming months, though the deal has been scrutinized by federal and state regulators.