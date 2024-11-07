Home Health Care

Amedisys’ Medicare Advantage Gains Outpace Traditional Medicare Losses

By Andrew Donlan |

Non-Medicare and high-acuity care revenue continue to grow substantially at Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED).

While the company waits to become a part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) – in a $3.3 billion billion deal – it has repeatedly reported significant gains in those two areas.

In the third quarter, total same-store home health admissions increased by 12% year over year at Amedisys. High-acuity care admissions grew by 51%. Those high-acuity care admissions are driven by Contessa Health, which was acquired by Amedisys for $250 million in 2021.

Overall net service revenue checked in at $587.7 million in the quarter, representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

Home health revenue totaled $372.1 million, a 5.1% year-over-year increase. Traditional Medicare revenue declined by close to $6 million year over year, while non-Medicare revenue increased by over $26 million.

On the high-acuity care front, revenue grew to $7.7 million in the quarter, a 75% year-over-year increase compared to the $4.4 million brought in during the third quarter of 2023.
Amedisys is expected to become a part of UnitedHealth Group’s Optum in the coming months, though the deal has been scrutinized by federal and state regulators.

Andrew Donlan

Before becoming a reporter, and then editor, for HHCN, Andrew received journalism degrees from the University of Iowa and Northwestern University. When he's not writing about health care, he makes himself miserable by indulging in Chicago sports.