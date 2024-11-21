CVS Health CMO To Take On Health Care Delivery Role; Providence Names New COO 

CVS Health names Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu president of health care delivery

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has appointed Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu the president of health care delivery. Chaguturu will serve in this position, in addition to his current roles as executive vice president and chief medical officer at the company.

Chaguturu succeeds Mike Pykosz, who has decided to leave the company.

“Sree and I worked closely together when he started at CVS Health, serving as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark,” CVS Health President and CEO David Joyner said in a press statement. “In that role, and as the leader of Medical Affairs at our company, Sree has served as a trusted advisor to our clients, their members, and CVS Health colleagues, consistently demonstrating our commitment to patients. At the same time, I thank Mike for his leadership and all he has done to help create a connected experience for those we serve. Mike let us know earlier in the year that he planned to move on from the company and we appreciate him helping to lead a smooth transition.”

Over the years, Chaguturu has served in various roles at CVS. Prior to joining CVS, he was chief population health officer of Mass General Brigham, one of the largest health care systems in Massachusetts.

“Health care delivery connects the dots for the people we care for, as we provide better care in our Oak Street Health clinics, in our pharmacies at MinuteClinic, and at home through Signify Health,” Chaguturu said in the statement. “We will continue to keep our patients front and center of every decision we make. As we succeed in our work, it means more than 185 million people in our country live better lives. This is what we are capable of at CVS Health when we stay focused on delivering the best care for our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Providence appoints chief operating officer

The health system Providence has named Dr. Darryl A. Elmouchi its new chief operating officer. The appointment is effective Jan. 2.

Elmouchi succeeds Erik Wexler, who will step into the president and CEO role on Jan. 1. Currently, Elmouchi serves as COO of Corewell Health.

“Following an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that Dr. Elmouchi’s unique background as a physician and proven track record of successfully leading operational transformation, improving patient outcomes and fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity, is a perfect fit for our organization,” Wexler said in a press release.

In his new role, Elmouchi will oversee operations, care delivery and performance improvement initiatives across the health system.

“Providence’s commitment to innovation, excellence, affordable health care and its demonstrated Mission of service were incredibly compelling to me,” Elmouchi said in the statement. “I look forward to helping drive improvements that transform health care. It’s truly an exciting time to join this dynamic organization.”

New chief human resources officer joins Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has named Michelle O’Hara as chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 1.

“Humana’s people strategy is a core capability for our business that supports and empowers our workforce so they can successfully deliver on our mission to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health,” Humana President and CEO Jim Rechtin said in a press statement. “I am pleased to welcome Michelle as our new chief human resources officer and look forward to working closely with her to ensure Humana remains a top employer of choice and a great place to work.”

Humana is one of the largest insurers in the country, and has about 6 million Medicare Advantage (MA) members underneath its health plans. In addition, Humana has its provider services arm CenterWell, which includes home health, pharmacy and primary care.

In her new role, O’Hara will oversee talent strategy and people programs for Humana. The company has over 63,000 employees.

Most recently, she served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a Fortune 500 technology company.

O’Hara succeeds Tim Huval, who retired after serving the company for 12 years.

Care Options for Kids names two new leaders

Elias Lee has joined Care Options for Kids (COFK) as vice president of talent acquisition, and Robert Scharff has been named the company’s executive vice president of revenue cycle.

Lee recently served as regional director of talent acquisition at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAH).

“I’m most excited about how closely Elias and I align on emerging technologies and unifying multiple brands and talent operators into a cohesive, goal-oriented, high-performing team,” Eric Welsh, chief marketing and talent acquisition officer at COFK, said in a press release.

COFK connects pediatric specialists with families to bring services to children in their homes, communities and schools.

Scharff previously served as division director of revenue cycle services at Bayada Home Health Care.

“Care Options for Kids has the greatest ability to be a differentiator within the pediatric healthcare space and it gives me great pride to support a mission that is focused on helping children and their families receive the best care possible,” Scharff said in a statement. “I have a personal connection to the values and the aspirations of the organization, which instantly bonded me to the culture and the vision of what future healthcare can and should be. It is an honor to be a member of such an inspirational organization and to work alongside such passionate people who are truly making a difference in their communities every day.”

New CEO takes over The Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care

Michelle Martin is set to take the helm as CEO of the Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care (PMHC).

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of PMHC, we are delighted to have Michelle join us as our new CEO,” Deb Oberman, chair of the board of directors of PMHC, said in a statement. “Michelle is well-known as a passionate, experienced, and strategic national leader who will skillfully advance our mission to promote and support public policies that strengthen and secure the Medicaid program for care recipients and taxpayers alike.”

Founded in 2015, PMHC is an organization that represents home care providers, state home care trade associations, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and technology companies that serve to support Medicaid-funded home-based care.

Previously, Martin served as head of complex care policy for UnitedHealthcare. She’s also held roles at Molina HealthCare, AHIP and Medicaid Health Plans of America.

“I’m honored to accept the Chief Executive Officer role and to work collaboratively to advance our mission of protecting and expanding Medicaid home and community-based care,” Martin said in the statement. “As someone who has lovingly served as a family caregiver myself, I’m proud to bring my personal and professional experience and expertise to bear as CEO. My personal experience has taught me the importance of the critical need for accessible, high-quality home- and community-based services that honors a person’s personal wishes and dignity.”

Aveanna appoints new board director

Brent Layton is set to serve as a Class III director of the board of directors of Aveanna, and as a member of the audit committee of the board.

Layton currently serves as CEO of Sharecare, a digital health company that leverages a data-driven virtual health platform to manage patients’ health.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Brent Layton to our Aveanna Board of Directors,” Rod Windley, chairman of the board of Aveanna, said in a press release. “Brent brings a wealth of health care knowledge from over 20 years of leadership at Centene Corporation. Brent’s experience working with state and federal healthcare policy makers and managed care organizations will be invaluable as we continue to grow and execute our strategic plans. Brent will be a wonderful addition to our Board and will provide support to Jeff and the entire management team.”

Based in Atlanta, Aveanna provides home-based care services to pediatric and senior populations in 33 states. Its segments include private-duty nursing, home health care, hospice and medical solutions.

Disney vet joins SCAN Group

Former Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek has joined SCAN Group as a senior adviser regarding member procurement and experience.

“I am honored to advise SCAN at this pivotal moment in its 47-year history,” Chapek said in a press release statement. “As someone witnessing the aging journey among my own friends and family, I look forward to using my background and knowledge to help SCAN build a legacy of exceptional member experiences.”

The SCAN Group has multiple home-based care entities, and is the parent company of SCAN Health Plan, a nonprofit Medicare Advantage (MA) organization.

“From becoming the nation’s first Social HMO to introducing some of the industry’s first Medicare Advantage plans for LGBTQ+ seniors, women, and Asian Americans, SCAN has pioneered transformative healthcare experiences for older adults,” Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, said in the statement. “While our 4.5-STAR rating places us amongst the top of California Medicare Advantage plans, our industry is in a time of renewal, and we can ill-afford to rest on our laurels. This is a pivotal moment for healthcare, and Bob Chapek has the expertise to help SCAN reach its goal of bringing a memorable experience to our members.”

Jain and Chapek met as board members for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.