Essentia Health Will Continue Working With UnitedHealthcare, But Not Humana

Essentia Health has reached an agreement with UnitedHealthcare (UHC) to remain an in-network provider for UHC’s Medicare Advantage insurance plan in 2025.

Earlier this year, Essentia announced plans to discontinue its status as an in-network provider for UHC and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Medicare Advantage insurance plans due to reported issues with denials of payment for services.

Headquartered in Duluth, Essentia Health provides care across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. It also has a home health arm.

Advertisement

However, after resolving concerns related to prior authorizations and denials, Essentia Health has agreed to continue as an in-network provider for UHC’s Medicare Advantage insurance plan for the coming year.

“We understand that the uncertainty surrounding this situation was challenging for many of the patients we serve,” Dr. Cathy Cantor, chief medical officer for population health at Essentia, said in a statement. “We strongly believed it was important to advocate for our patients, and we were able to reach an agreement for 2025 that addresses many of our concerns by ensuring timely and reliable access to the high-quality care that Essentia provides.”

Medicare plan options that are in-network with Essentia include Medica, UCare, EssentiaCare, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and North Dakota, HealthPartners, Security Health, UHC, traditional Medicare and Medicare supplemental plans.

Advertisement

Essentia will still discontinue its status as an in-network provider for Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan in 2025.

