HHCN Staffing Summit: Balancing Care Demands Through Virtual Health Strategies

This article is sponsored by CareXM. This article is based on a discussion with Sindy Von Bank, US Director of Virtual Health at CareXM, and Laurie Nelson, Senior Director of Clinical Services at CareXM. This discussion took place on September 25th, 2024 during the Home Health Care New Staffing Summit.

Laurie Nelson: At CareXM, our goal is to support you in delivering balanced care that reaches patients at the right time with the right resources. We’re here to help shift the traditional mindset around after-hours triage services, focusing on how technology can support your team in delivering timely and appropriate care.

We’re excited to discuss challenges that we all face today, and strategies to build a better tomorrow. As we navigate the post-acute care environment, common issues include staffing shortages, retention, regulatory pressures, adapting to new technology, and managing care coordination are ever more present. These aren’t new challenges—they’re part of the ongoing landscape of healthcare. Over my 20 years in the industry, I’ve seen these cycles of change, where one year, staffing might be the biggest challenge, and the next year, regulatory requirements. Our goal today is to provide fresh insights and solutions that can help.

Our first objective is to review key changes related to the 2025 Home Health Rule and how virtual health solutions can help you adapt. To clarify, I’m not a regulatory expert, but I do focus on operational strategies to improve care delivery efficiency and effectiveness to meet the demands of the regulatory landscape.

Let’s talk about anticipated impacts, such as payment adjustments. We know that being asked to do more with less is a familiar scenario. With a proposed payment reduction of about 1.7%, you may need to take on more complex patients to achieve higher reimbursement rates. Additional documentation requirements, such as OASIS quality reporting, will also require more time and focus, impacting operations. This “do more with less” approach can feel like a hamster wheel, so we’re here to discuss operational adjustments that can provide relief.

Sindy, could you share some insights on how technology can support care for post-acute patients at home?

Sindy Von Bank: Certainly, Laurie. Many of you are already experiencing the staffing squeeze—providing more complex care with fewer resources. We’ll dive into how these challenges impact the payment structure, care delivery, and staffing needs, and how technology can provide support and augment the human side of care.

One strategy is implementing virtual touchpoints for less complex patients or for follow-up care after the initial treatment phase. This doesn’t replace in-person nursing but complements it, allowing for high-touch, high-tech care. Virtual visits can provide valuable data for patient care, such as symptom tracking and medication reminders, which can help optimize staffing and ensure quality care.

Using technology, like virtual visits or telehealth, allows you to gather insights into patient needs without requiring constant physical visits. Automated check-ins, symptom management, and virtual reminders can enhance patient satisfaction while helping you address care needs more efficiently.

Nelson: Yes, and it’s essential to have a user-friendly platform for both clinicians and patients. Patients, particularly those who may be less comfortable with technology, benefit from easy access—like a secure, HIPAA-compliant text link that doesn’t require app downloads. We can also include family members in virtual visits, offering a holistic approach to patient engagement.

Organizations like Elara Caring and Enhabit Home Health have seen great success with this hybrid approach. Elara Caring, for instance, reduced hospital readmissions by 42% for CHF patients and 47% for COPD patients. For Enhabit, virtual care enabled them to reduce in-person visits while maintaining high-quality care, which helped them grow their patient base without expanding staff.

Von Bank: Exactly. Starting with simple automated tools, like weekly check-ins, is a manageable way to introduce technology to your care model. Layer in symptom management or education, and you can gradually build up a system that works for your patient population and staffing levels.

Nelson: That’s right, and gathering data from these virtual touchpoints allows for proactive rather than reactive care. With a clearer understanding of patient needs, we can allocate resources more effectively and focus on crisis needs rather than spending valuable time on non-urgent issues.

Von Bank: Patient satisfaction with virtual visits is high, especially among older adults. Studies show that around 98% of patients find virtual visits satisfactory, and 87% feel virtual care is as reliable as in-person visits, so there’s excellent acceptance of this approach. The key is simplicity—a straightforward system makes it easy for patients and caregivers to adopt.

Nelson: Exactly. Patients are increasingly comfortable with technology, and the right tools can empower them and simplify the caregiver’s role. With this approach, we can create a seamless, closed-loop system for patient care.

HHCN: Can you talk about the use of video calls for tasks like DME fixes or wound analysis?

Von Bank: Yes, absolutely. Video calls can be an excellent resource for quick troubleshooting, like adjusting oxygen tanks or assessing a wound. A virtual session lets us guide patients in real-time, which can often prevent the need for an in-person visit.

Nelson: And it can also make in-person visits more efficient. For example, if a virtual nurse has addressed preliminary issues, the clinician can focus on specific patient needs during the home visit.

HHCN: How does CareXM handle telehealth visits? Are they staffed by your operators, or does the client’s team manage them?

Nelson: We have a team of nurses available to support virtual visits, though most clients use our technology to enhance their internal team’s workflow. We also use automation to reduce the load on clinical teams, so you can maximize efficiency.

With over 35 years of experience serving healthcare, CareXM understands the complexities of delivering care while managing incoming calls and coordinating future visits. Deliver an elevated care experience for patients, caregivers, and providers with the #1 after-hours triage solution. To learn more, visit: https://www.carexm.com/.