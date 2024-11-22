Homethrive Eyes Expansion After $20 Million Gain

Homethrive, a provider of technology-enabled caregiving solutions based in Northbrook, Illinois, recently announced the successful completion of its latest funding round, raising more than $20 million. The company has also appointed Ismat Duckson Aziz to its board of directors.

The funds will expand Homethrive’s end-to-end caregiving platform, focusing on personalized support and scaling its AI-driven care navigation and recommendations. It will also enable the company to enhance its offerings for various payer populations and improve its digital tools to increase engagement.

“Over the past six years, we’ve built a platform that addresses one of the fastest-growing challenges in health care,” said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dave Jacobs, in a statement. “We’re seeing tremendous momentum in caregiving as more human resource leaders and insurance plans prioritize caregiving support for their employees and members. Our platform provides scalable solutions for the wide range of problems caregivers face today.”

By supporting working caregivers around the clock, Homethrive helps employers reduce turnover by 80%, saves caregivers an average of 16 hours per month and has contributed to a 17% increase in plan retention on the payer side. This enhances caregiver productivity and well-being while creating significant savings for employers by reducing burnout and improving employee retention.

“We understand that caregiving doesn’t just happen from 9 to 5,” remarked Co-Founder and Co-CEO David Greenberg, in a press release. “That’s why we’ve heavily invested in enhancing our digital platform, which now offers AI-powered care navigation and guidance, providing a seamless end-to-end experience that supports caregivers anytime, anywhere.”

Duckson Aziz joins board of directors

The company also announced that Ismat Duckson Aziz has joined its board of directors. Since 2020, Duckson Aziz has served as the chief administrative officer of Kemper Corporation. She brings over 25 years of expertise in human capital and has previously held chief human resource officer (CHRO) roles at notable organizations such as Kemper, U.S. Bank, Sprint Corporation, Sam’s Club and Sears Canada. Additionally, she is the academic program advisor for CHRO programs at Duke Executive Education, Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.

“Duckson Aziz’s global experience in human capital, technology, AI/digital innovations, and large-scale transformations will be invaluable as we continue to scale our solutions,” said Greenberg.