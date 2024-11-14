New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces CDPAP Home Care Partners    

Last month when Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) was awarded the fiscal intermediary contract in New York, it was also announced that the financial management services company would work with a network of home care agencies as part of the agreement.

Those agencies have now been announced.

“We are honored to be serving the CDPAP community and with a growing network of service partners to ensure New Yorkers continue to receive the care they need where and how it matters most,” PPL CEO Vince Coppola said in a press statement. “PPL and our community-based partners bring coverage, choice and culturally-competent care options to those who rely on this vital program.”

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 24 community-based home care providers that will join the effort to improve New York’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP).

“As we protect the long-term sustainability of CDPAP, utilizing the resources and experience of dozens of community-based partners will ensure we deliver the multilingual, culturally sensitive care that New Yorkers need,” Hochul said in the press statement. “Our statewide network of partners will also help us directly engage home care users, caregivers and stakeholders over the coming months to ensure a smooth, effective transition into a stronger future for CDPAP.”

The partners include: Access Supports for Living, Inc., AccessCNY, Inc., All Metro Health Care, BestCare Inc., Burd Home Health, LLC, Community Care Home Health Services, Committed Home Care, Inc., Community Home Care Inc., Companion Care of Rochester, Eagle Eye FV Inc, ElderCare/At-Home Solutions/Health Care for All, Hamaspik Homecare, Heritage Christian Services, Inc., Horizon Home Care Services, Inc., Ideal Home Health, Inc., Independent Health Care Services, Inc, Jawonio, Inc., NY Foundation for Senior Citizens, People, Inc., Personal Touch Home Care of NY Inc., Quality Family Care LLC, Quality Touch Inc., Special Touch Home Care Services, Inc. and Technology Professional Group Inc.

The partners include organizations that specialize in home care for seniors, as well as those who treat children with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

Hochul announced that more CDPAP partners will be revealed in the coming weeks. The partnerships are set to begin in January and take full effect by April 1.

Currently, eligibility for home care users under CDPAP will not change. Individuals won’t need to reapply for the program.

Hochul also noted that CDPAP would move to ensure that caregivers receive timely payments, and that those receiving care won’t see service disruptions.

Additionally, there will be a transition process that will include direct meetings with CDPAP users and caregivers, coordination with disability and senior advocacy groups, communication with elected officials across New York and more.