Recognize At-Home Care Leaders: WTWH Healthcare Prism Awards Now Accepting Entries

WTWH Healthcare is proud to announce the inaugural Prism Awards, honoring individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary achievements in the areas of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB); Environmental Sustainability; and Social Stewardship.

The following industries are eligible for the inaugural Prism Awards:

Behavioral Health

Complex Rehab Technology (CRT)

Home Health & Home Care

Home Medical Equipment (HME)

Hospice & Palliative Care

Memory Care

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Skilled Nursing

WTWH Healthcare is awarding champions in the following categories:

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Champion Award: Honors individuals who have championed DEIB in ways that have resulted in demonstrable progress within their companies and/or their industry

Green Guardian Award: Recognizes companies that have made significant achievements in environmental sustainability

Social Stewardship Award: Recognizes companies that have made significant achievements in social responsibility initiatives related to community engagement, such as involvement in philanthropic efforts or contributions made to the community through programs, partnerships and outreach.

All entries for the inaugural Prism Awards must be submitted by November 30, 2024. For more information about the program, visit the Prism Awards website. Additional questions can be directed to [email protected].