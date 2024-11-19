Seen Health Raises $22 Million, Hopes To Take New Approach To PACE

Seen Health doesn’t want to be another senior care company touting its chances at disruption. But the new Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) company does want to modernize the model, and it recently raised $22 million to do just that.

Seen Health is a culturally-focused, tech-enabled PACE organization that operates in Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley.

Co-founders Xing and Yang Su, who are brothers, have a background at tech companies, such as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Uber (NYSE: UBER). With this background, Xing Su hopes to lean into the traditional PACE model, while also incorporating a data-driven approach to care.

“We saw a huge amount of opportunity here to be able to build almost a tailor-made operating system that’s specifically designed for PACE, in terms of enabling multi-disciplinary, multi-care setting delivery,” Su told Home Health Care News. “How do we tie together data and workflows across all these different systems and build something on top to allow the teams to actually orchestrate all aspects of care for every single participant, and be able to track and understand exactly what is happening at all times? We think this is a huge and critical piece of the infrastructure that needs to exist in order for PACE to be able to even scale.”

Seen Health’s advisory board includes executives from PACE organizations like WelbeHealth and InnovAge (Nasdaq: INNV).

“There’s a lot to learn about this very complicated model that is highly regulated as well,” Su said. “We wanted to make sure that from the very beginning, we treat this with the respect and intention it actually deserves, and get to really know how the PACE model works today, so that we can then build the right technology, and make the right enhancements to ensure that we can do the best job possible.”

Su explained that the launch of Seen Health was inspired by him and his brother’s personal experience with their aging grandparents.

“For my twin brother and I, we were raised by grandparents for about nine years of our lives,” he said. “They are still some of our closest people, and have had significant influence in terms of who we are and how we grew up. As they age, and especially over the last four years, all three of our living grandparents had a lot of acute health issues.”

The brothers discovered PACE through researching possible care solutions for their grandparents.

With the $22 million raised through its Series A funding round — led by 8VC with participation from Basis Set, Primetime Partners, Virtue and Astrana Health — Seen Health will develop its technology and open its first center.

“This center is a 20,000 square-foot facility here in Alhambra, in the San Gabriel Valley,” Su said. “We’ve been hiring and working with local general contractors to be able to get this facility off the ground, but also investing in a lot of the full staff hires that we currently have, as well as the technology development that we’ve been undertaking over the last two years.”

In addition to taking a tech-enabled approach to care, Seen Health is focused on serving the local Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community.

“We really wanted to meet people where they’re at,” Su said. “San Gabriel Valley is one of the most ethnically diverse communities anywhere in the U.S., but has a particularly high API population. There’s a ton of things we can do, just by being in the community and providing care and services in the way that the existing seniors understand and appreciate, everything from linguistic competency to Eastern medicine, to the food we serve, and the activities that we have. The entire point is to be able to build our facility into a hub of activity for local seniors and their families, such that they can actually engage and we can manage their health better.”

Ultimately, Seen Health hopes to build on the work the industry is already doing.

“We’ve been very deliberate in terms of approaching this business, and very intentional as well, meaning that we didn’t want to come in and say, ‘Hey, let’s disrupt everything,’” Su said. “We came in with a lot of humility, and spent the last three years diligently listening, researching, understanding and observing how other people within the sector really operate. We don’t necessarily see this as a zero-sum game … but rather, how can we be the good stewards of both the model and also bring in some additional elements that maybe have been overlooked traditionally?”