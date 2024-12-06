As The Year End Looms, Home Care-Related Policy Proposals Heat Up In Washington DC 

Congress has begun discussions on important health care policies set to expire on Dec. 31.

On Dec. 3, Republicans submitted a preliminary proposal to Democrats, which includes a three-year extension of Medicare’s telehealth and hospital-at-home programs. They also suggested funding for community health centers and extensions for public health programs in Medicare and Medicaid. The goal is to reach an agreement on these initiatives before the funding deadline on Dec. 20.

To offset the anticipated spending, the proposal includes a full repeal of the Biden-Harris Administration’s nursing home staffing requirements and the removal of pharmacy benefit manager transparency provisions from Medicare Part D.

Additionally, a bipartisan group of 41 senators recently sent a letter to Senate leadership, warning that further cuts will reduce the quality of care. They highlighted that this marks the fifth consecutive year of funding cuts.

“Persistent instability in the health care sector – partly due to continuous payment cuts – affects the ability of physicians and clinicians to provide the highest quality of care,” the letter read. “These ongoing payment reductions undermine the capacity of independent clinical practices, especially in rural and underserved areas, to serve their communities. Some practices have been forced to limit the number of Medicare patients they see or the types of services they offer.”

VA proposes rule to expand access to its family caregiver assistance program

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced plans to expand its Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). This program provides family caregivers of eligible veterans with access to essential services and support, including training and education, financial assistance, health care coverage, beneficiary travel and peer support. It plays a crucial role in veterans’ health care by ensuring family caregivers receive needed help.

The proposed rule aims to expand and clarify access to the program, reassess eligibility less frequently to ease the burden on veterans and their caregivers, and enhance access to telehealth home visits in emergencies. The new eligibility criteria are broader, meaning thousands more veterans and their caregivers will qualify for the program.

“We understand the critical role that family caregivers play in supporting the health and well-being of veterans. That’s why the VA is committed to ensuring our programs meet the needs of veterans and their caregivers,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a press release. “These proposed changes will expand the program to tens of thousands of veterans and their family caregivers, ensuring they receive the respite care, education, support and resources necessary to care for their veteran.”

VA encourages individuals to submit comments on the proposed changes and has included questions in the proposed rule to seek specific input. Comments can be submitted between Dec. 6 and Feb. 4, 2025, on the VA’s Federal Register webpage.