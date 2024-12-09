Former Care Advantage, Elara Caring Exec Launches ‘Endurance Home Care’

A Care Advantage and Elara Caring alum has recently rolled out a new home care agency that aims to go beyond solely providing physical support.

Last month, Founder and CEO Andrew Schwartz announced the launch of Endurance Home Care. The company is focused on delivering holistic data-backed care, Schwartz told Home Health Care News.

“We think that we can do more than just show up and provide good care,” he said. “Some of those things that we think differentiate [Endurance Home Care] include integrative care coordination, the use of technology, like smart watches and audio monitoring to track client health and activity. We spent a lot of effort on a more comprehensive wellness program around nutrition, mobility and cognitive stimulation. This is how we think of things from a holistic approach.”

Endurance Home Care is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The company serves Fairfield and New Haven counties, and operates in the private-pay market.

At Endurance Home Care, integrative care coordination means sitting down with new clients and getting a detailed sense of what their medical world looks like.

“We’re going to take down notes listing all of their doctors, all of their medications, and we’re going to build a schedule for the next month,” Schwartz said. “For example, if you have six doctors appointments. Three of those days are when we’re providing service. We will bring you to the appointment. Our care professionals will take notes at the appointment, and we’ll bring you back from the appointment. We’re also going to point out where there might be holes in the plan.”

In these instances, the company’s care professionals are serving as MyChart come to life, Schwartz noted.

“Since we are there all the time, we think we’re best positioned to do this,” he said. “We’re training our care professionals to provide transportation, medication reminders, book preventative appointments — things of that nature. It’s really just all about organization and follow through.”

In addition to integrative care coordination, data edge is another component of Endurance Home Care’s care delivery model. This means having caregivers take daily notes.

“Not just to check the box to say that we did all the activities we said we were going to do, but really focusing on any changes in condition, changes in physical and cognitive condition,” Schwartz said.

Technology also plays a role in Endurance Home Care’s data edge strategy. The company is utilizing smart watches to measure heart rate, oxygen and more.

Once the company is able to establish the client’s base line, wearing the watch is optional.

“If our care professional walks into the house and notices that [a client] looks pale, instead of just saying ‘you look pale,’ they can put the watch on and see if there is a deviation,” Schwartz said.

Additionally, Endurance Home Care is using audio AI monitoring.

“Really what we’re doing there is we have a technology that plugs into someone’s home and listens for anomalies, and reports back on that 24/7,” Schwartz said. “As an example, if a client falls and yells for help, this will pick it up, and we’re the service provider behind the technology. We’ll be notified, and call 911. If the client is going to the bathroom seven or eight times in the middle of the night, which would obviously be excessive, it’ll pick it up. It’ll notify us, and maybe they have a UTI. We think this provides another layer of care.”

Before launching Endurance Home Care, Schwartz served as chief operating officer at Care Advantage. Prior to that he was chief of staff and head of M&A at Elara Caring.

Schwartz points to his time at both companies as one of the inspirations behind his latest endeavor.

“One of the things that we did really well [at Elara Caring] that allowed us to scale, was to set up systems and processes and data from day one,” Schwartz said. “[At Care Advantage], the attention to detail, and the customer and caregiver service model that they had allowed them to become a provider of choice.”

Looking ahead, Endurance Home Care has set its sights on establishing relationships with referral sources and potential partners.

“We think there’s a lot of referral partners that could benefit from the services and the partnership that we can provide,” Schwartz said. “The second [area of focus] is to really get our operations, processes and data around it down pat. As a smaller company that’s just starting, we have the opportunity to really get it right from the start.”