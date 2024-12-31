Griswold Partners With Patriot Angels, Aims To Simplify Home Care For Vets Nationwide

Griswold has partnered with Patriot Angels, an organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families access Veterans Affairs (VA) Aid & Attendance benefits. This collaboration designates Griswold as a preferred home care provider nationwide for all inquiries related to Patriot Angels’ services.

Through this partnership, Griswold and Patriot Angels aim to simplify veterans’ access to high-quality home care. They will leverage Patriot Angels’ expertise in navigating VA benefits applications alongside Griswold’s extensive caregiving network.

“A small fraction of VA beneficiaries, or those who have served in the military, are even aware of the benefits they are eligible for to assist them at home,” Griswold CEO Michael Slupecki told Home Health Care News. “Often, when we encounter a veteran, our first step is to educate them on what’s available. That is exactly what Patriot Angels excels at. They have a 99% approval rating when they assist veterans in navigating the benefits for which they are eligible.”

Griswold is a national home care provider with more than 200 locations across 32 states.

Patriot Angels, based in Hendersonville, Tennessee, processes 21% of all Aid & Attendance filings nationwide. Previously focused solely on assisted living and senior living facilities, this partnership marks its first exclusive venture into home care.

“We wanted to enter that sector because we know many veterans and widows wish to remain in their homes,” Patriot Angels CEO Suzette Graham told HHCN. “We understand they may consider moving into community living. We want to ensure we can support them wherever they choose to be and help them pay for that care.”

As part of this collaboration, Patriot Angels will offer ongoing support to Griswold franchise owners, including co-branded materials and data integration to enhance service delivery. Additionally, Patriot Angels will provide welcome kits and host monthly calls with Griswold franchises to ensure seamless coordination and improved care for veterans.

“Griswold is very mission-driven, and so are we,” Jason McCloud, vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at Patriot Angels, told HHCN. “Although we previously supported home care, we focused more on senior housing. However, we recognized the growing need for home care, and Griswold sought a partner to help meet that demand. It was the perfect match for us to work with a national partner like Griswold and use their extensive reach.”

Patriot Angels has a proven track record, with 12 years of experience and more than 24,000 approvals for veterans and their families across the country.

Although the partnership is still in its early stages, referrals are already coming in, according to McCloud.

“We’ve had success in home health care for several years,” he said. “There are some differences in the rules and regulations for obtaining approval for home health care versus senior care, but we’ve achieved great success in that area and look forward to continuing. With Griswold’s reach, advocacy and focus on supporting veterans and their spouses, we are confident that we will generate numerous opportunities.”