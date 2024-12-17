Home-Based Care Providers, Advocates React To Passage Of Elizabeth Dole Act

On Dec. 13, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved an amended version of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. This landmark legislation includes various measures to make home care more accessible to veterans. The bill is now awaiting President Biden’s signature to become law.

For almost two years, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has worked with a coalition of organizations to promote this bipartisan package of legislation.

“Our leaders in Congress have shown that America can still come together to support those who have served our nation and their families,” Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab said in a statement. “This bill was not only passed with broad bipartisan support, but it is also the most comprehensive veterans’ legislation this Congress has passed. It includes significant, far-reaching benefits and reforms that will be transformative for the wider veterans’ community and essential in helping our nation’s military and veteran caregivers succeed.”

The Foundation ensured that caregivers and their families were prioritized in the legislation, which includes more than 90 sections addressing issues such as long-term care, mental health resources, education, job training and modernization of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA). The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, a bill within the larger package, will allow severely ill and aging veterans to recover at home by increasing their caregivers’ access to support services.

The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), which was instrumental in working with the Dole Foundation, issued a statement praising Congress for passing this legislation.

“We are thrilled that Congress passed the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act,” HCAOA CEO Jason Lee said in a statement. “This legislation is a victory for veterans and their families, providing them with more opportunities to receive high-quality care in the comfort of their homes. HCAOA is proud to have been part of this effort and looks forward to President Biden signing this bill into law, securing the home care veterans deserve.”

Through persistent advocacy, HCAOA championed the need to elevate the Veterans Administration’s funding for in-home care to match 100% of the cost of nursing home care for veterans. This critical measure, designed to ensure veterans have access to quality care at home, is now a key provision of the Senator Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act.

“HCAOA is proud to serve those who have served our country,” Cheryl Stanton, general counsel of BrightStar Care and HCAOA’s legislative director and chair of the policy committee, said in a statement. “We applaud Congress’s latest legislation that will enhance the care veterans receive at home. We also thank the members who not only advocated for this legislation but will also enable veterans to remain in their homes with the care they deserve.”

In addition to comprehensive updates focusing on mental and behavioral health support, education and training programs, and benefit reforms, the act includes essential long-term care provisions that would establish a pilot program through the VA to offer assisted living options for aging and disabled veterans.

Currently, the VA can only allocate 65% of the cost of providing nursing home care to a veteran on home- and community-based care. This bill permits the VA to increase spending on this type of care.

The bill would require the Undersecretary of Health to review each program administered by the Office of Geriatric and Extended Care and the Caregiver Support Program Office to ensure consistency in program management, eliminate service gaps at medical centers and ensure proper coordination.

Additionally, the bill mandates that the Secretary of the VA enter into agreements with Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) if an eligible veteran is seeking services through such a program. Currently, participation in PACE is optional.

“LeadingAge and its nonprofit, mission-driven provider members understand the importance of choice regarding care and services,” Linda Couch, senior vice president of LeadingAge, said in a statement. “This advocacy win is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing this legislation in both the House and the Senate. Ensuring access to critically needed services, including assisted living and PACE, is essential for all of us as we age – including our nation’s veterans.”

While the act covers a wide range of provisions, one important aspect is its focus on improving the availability and quality of non-medical home care services for veterans, according to Kerin Zuger, chief operating officer of Caretech. This is crucial for veterans who may need support with daily activities but do not require full-time medical care.

The bill aims to broaden eligibility requirements, which for providers implies an increased demand for care.

“Access and coordination have historically been a sore spot when working with the VA,” Zuger told Home Health Care News. “The legislation could have a significant impact on expanding access to in-home non-medical care, including giving providers an opportunity to work more closely with the VA on coordinated care.”

Caretech, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an independent, non-franchised company that offers a wide range of non-medical home care services such as personal care, companionship and household assistance.

“Overall, this improvement aims to make the VA system more responsive to the diverse needs of veterans while supporting both employed and family caregivers, with an emphasis on giving veterans the opportunity to age in place and avoid the institutionalized care environment,” Zuger said.