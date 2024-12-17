HouseWorks Launches Its ‘Payor HUB’ To Drive Home Care Quality, Transparency With Health Plans

The home care provider HouseWorks has launched its “Payor HUB” to enhance its relationship with payers and to improve outcomes.

HouseWorks is one of the largest non-franchised home care providers in the country. It believes it can blaze a trail with the Payor HUB, which is the next iteration of its “proprietary HouseWorks technology platform.”

The goal of the HUB is to “transform care coordination” for not just itself, but also other home care providers. The idea is to gain better performance insights that can then be shared with payers.

Ultimately, the company believes that will bring more transparency to the kind of work it is doing, and the kind of care it is providing. Its payer partners will now have access to the same data points it does.

Home-based care providers often have tense relationships with health plans. The Payor HUB is a potential antidote to that.

“The business benefit of sharing data with payor partners is multifaceted, but one of the most significant advantages is building trust through transparency,” HouseWorks CEO Mike Trigilio told Home Health Care News in an email. “By sharing insights into EVV, hospitalization alerts, start-of-care notifications, key compliance metrics and other compelling data points, we enable payers to monitor care quality, improve population health management and make more informed decisions. As we know, access to reliable, actionable data in home care can be a challenge. At HouseWorks, we take pride in our ability to leverage the HouseWorks HUB to deliver meaningful insights to our partners.”

Backed by InTandem Capital, HouseWorks is a Greater Boston-based home care provider that also provides meal delivery and laundry services. The company delivers services across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Payor HUB will include: near-real-time data access, including caregiver and consumer stats, point-of-care insights and caregiver capacity information; the ability to communicate seamlessly with care coordination teams; compliance insights and data points; comprehensive reports on trends and outcomes; and much more.

The Payor HUB is a step toward “transforming home-based care,” according to Trigilio.

“In value-based care, outcomes and cost-effectiveness are prioritized, but often difficult to extract timely, or even at all,” Trigilio continued. “Our platform allows payors to customize what type of information is being captured at the point of care and at what frequency. Payor HUB equips our payors with the data needed to better measure outcomes, benchmark provider performance, and make data-driven decisions – faster and more effectively.”

Mystic Valley Elder Services, a local Massachusetts payer, also expressed its buy in.

“We’re excited about the opportunities Payor HUB offers,” Mystic Valley CEO Lisa Gurgone said in a statement. “Timely point-of-care data and start-of-care notifications will enhance care coordination between our organizations. Our hope is that giving our team access to Payor HUB will streamline coordination efforts and improve visibility into daily care activities. Ultimately, we expect Payor HUB to enhance the quality of care for the consumers we serve.”