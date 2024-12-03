Humana Announces Mellet As New CFO Amid Leadership Changes

Celeste Mellet will succeed Susan Diamond as CFO of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) effective Jan. 11, 2025.

Diamond is stepping down after an 18-year career at the Louisville, Kentucky-based company and will continue to serve in an advisory role until the end of 2025.

“It’s been an honor to work with such talented colleagues during my time at Humana,” Diamond stated in a press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as CFO and help the company navigate a challenging period for the industry. As I prepare for the next chapter of my life, professionally and personally, I believe it is the right time to initiate a transition in leadership. Having a team that can deliver on our future commitments is important, and I look forward to helping set the team up for success.”

Mellet is currently the CFO of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a New York-based infrastructure fund manager. Before joining GIP, she was the CFO, senior managing director, and executive vice president of Evercore, where she oversaw the banking firm’s financial strategy, tax, information technology and facilities functions.

“Mellet is an exceptionally accomplished CFO with firsthand experience in navigating dynamic and highly regulated industries,” said Humana’s President and CEO, Jim Rechtin, in a press release. “She has a proven track record of collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive improved performance in the complex organizations where she has held leadership positions.”

Rechtin became president and CEO on July 1, after joining the company as president and chief operating officer (COO) in January.

In November, the company announced Michelle O’Hara as its chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective Jan. 1, 2025. O’Hara succeeds Tim Huval, who will retire at the end of the year after a 12-year career with Humana.

These new appointments signal significant leadership changes in short order for the company.

Humana reaffirms its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of “at least $16.00” and its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast, indicating that it will be “at least in line with final 2024 results.’

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Humana,” Mellet stated in a press release. “This is a leading company with clearly differentiated capabilities, a strong value proposition, and a compelling long-term outlook. I am excited to be part of this talented team as Humana embarks on its next chapter of growth and value creation.”