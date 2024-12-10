Study Reveals Socioeconomic Disparities In Home Health Care Quality

Residents in neighborhoods with lower socioeconomic status were more likely to use lower-quality home health agencies, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of Georgia, Athens.

Using data from the Outcome and Assessment Information Set (OASIS), Area Deprivation Index and Patient Care Star Ratings, researchers examined 1,657,133 Medicare beneficiaries who received home care in 2019.

They discovered that patients living in the least disadvantaged neighborhoods were 11% more likely to use low-quality home health agencies, while those in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods were 15% more likely to do the same. The researchers also observed that individuals receiving low-quality care in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods face additional challenges in remaining in their homes and communities.

The findings emphasize the need for targeted interventions and policy initiatives to address disparities in care quality based on neighborhood socioeconomic status.

“Efforts aimed at improving the quality of care provided by home health agencies and enhancing access to these agencies in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods could significantly impact health equity and outcomes for individuals in these areas,” the researchers wrote.

This study highlights the critical importance of addressing the differences in care quality among home health agencies that serve patients in lower-income neighborhoods. Additionally, it indicates that patients in these areas are more likely to receive care from lower-quality home health agencies, which adversely affects their ability to remain in their homes and communities while receiving home health care.