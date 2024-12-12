The Buy-In: Striking The Right Chord With Home Health AI

Some nurses are expressing concerns about the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and virtual nursing in health care, arguing that these technologies could compromise patient safety.

AI has various applications in the health care industry. Often, AI technology is relying on algorithms developed from patients’ electronic health records and other data sources collected from patients and their environments.

Health care leaders must consider all potential solutions, including AI, in an industry facing staffing shortages, burnout and rising costs. However, to fully understand how AI can positively impact health care, it is crucial to listen to the nurses and caregivers who are on the front lines of patient care.

“While technology is powerful, it cannot replace the vital connection between patients and caregivers that is essential for understanding a patient’s greatest needs and concerns,” Laura Templeton, chief operating officer at Compassus, told Home Health Care News. “Our goal is to help patients achieve their desired quality of life. AI tools can support this mission by reducing administrative burdens, allowing caregivers to spend more time with their patients and assisting clinicians in making more efficient decisions. However, direct interaction with patients remains a crucial part of care delivery.”

Compassus, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, offers various home-based care services. The company has approximately 7,000 team members serving over 270 locations across 30 states.

Many nurses are cautiously optimistic about AI. They are eager to contribute their insights regarding patient priorities in developing AI-powered tools, but emphasize the importance of maintaining high-quality care. Many also express concerns that AI could pose risks to patients and might prioritize cost-cutting or free labor over actual patient needs, however.

“When our team aims to develop new tools, our primary questions are, ‘How will this benefit patients and their families, and how will it support our clinicians?’” Templeton said. “Compassus’ mission is to enhance well-being and uphold the quality of life for our patients. When we introduce new tools, like predictive analytics, we emphasize that these innovations are designed to support the clinical judgment of caregivers.”

A key example of modern health care technology is remote patient monitoring. The premise is that using technology to monitor patients from a distance reduces the need for caregivers to maintain direct contact with their patients. Sensors track patient movements and collect biometric information, which is then analyzed. If the algorithm detects any concerning data, it alerts an off-site technician for further evaluation.

“Clinical decision support has been used in the industry for years, and using AI for this purpose holds incredible promise,” WellSky CEO Bill Miller said in a recent interview with HHCN. “However, we have already witnessed instances of bias inadvertently entering some of these models. I believe this is the point where we should ‘pump the brakes’ and scrutinize these capabilities. It is always essential to have a human involved in the process.”

WellSky, a technology company based in Overland Park, Kansas, leverages software and analytics to assist post-acute providers in achieving improved outcomes at reduced costs.

A nursing concern

A survey conducted by National Nurses United (NNU), the largest union of registered nurses in the U.S., found that AI frequently contradicts and undermines nurses’ clinical judgment.

“The survey and reports from nurses nationwide highlight the urgent need to pause the implementation of AI in health care settings,” NNU President Deborah Burger said in a statement. “As patient advocates, we must evaluate the evidence available to us and scrutinize the unfounded marketing claims that AI will enhance our bedside skills or improve the quality of care for our patients.”

The survey gathered responses from more than 2,300 registered nurses and members of the NNU.

“Nurses frequently adopt technology that enhances our bedside skills and improves the quality of care for our patients,” Burger said. “However, the rapid implementation of untested and unregulated AI in health care settings jeopardizes patients’ rights to personal care, as well as their rights to privacy, transparency and safety.”

Additionally, McKinsey & Company recently partnered with the American Nurses Foundation to conduct a survey evaluating nurses’ perceptions of AI and their experiences with using it. The survey aimed to understand the perceived risks and opportunities associated with various AI applications in the nursing field.

Of the 7,200 nurses surveyed, 42% expressed hope that AI could enhance the quality of patient care. However, 235 participants voiced concerns about the implications of this technology for patient safety.

Further exploring these concerns, 61% of respondents identified trust in accuracy as their primary worry, followed by issues related to a lack of human interaction and insufficient knowledge about how to use AI effectively. Additionally, 38% of respondents indicated that the use of AI to improve the accuracy of clinical diagnoses and decisions could pose the most significant risk to patient care.

Despite these concerns, the survey revealed a cautious optimism among respondents regarding AI’s potential to reduce workloads and support patients. Most participants felt comfortable using AI for patient and clinical education and for enhancing medication management, though they indicated a need for additional training to use the technology effectively.

“What is working best right now is the engagement of inquisitive clients who actively participate in our advisory board and inquire about how they can improve their workforce’s education,” Miller said. “AI-assisted care is a valuable approach to addressing some workforce challenges, enhancing a caregiver’s capabilities and allowing them to be more effective. The typical home health agency serves some of the most vulnerable individuals in the U.S., particularly during critical moments in their lives, such as end-of-life situations. The idea that technology could replace the human touch during such sensitive times is highly unlikely.”

Technology company collaborates with nursing board for better patient outcomes

Hippocratic AI has announced a strategic partnership with the Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC) to enhance nurses’ influence in the health care technology sector.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Hippocratic AI leverages generative AI tools to prioritize patient-centered care.

This partnership will focus on multiple initiatives, including developing leadership modules to prepare nurses for positions on health care technology boards and advisory councils. Additionally, workshops will be conducted on the application of AI. The objective is to bridge the gap between nursing and technology, emphasizing governance development, education and hands-on opportunities.

“I am incredibly proud of our partnership with the Nurses on Boards Coalition,” Dr. Amy McCarthy, chief nursing officer at Hippocratic AI, said in a statement. “Together, we are championing a future where technology and nursing work hand-in-hand. Empowering nurses to participate in decision-making ensures that health care innovation is led by those who understand patient care best. This collaboration not only amplifies the voice of nursing in shaping AI solutions, but also reinforces the ethical and human-centric principles that are central to our mission of improving patient outcomes and transforming health care delivery.”

The partnership builds on Hippocratic AI’s existing initiatives that focus on nursing education and collaboration, alongside the NOBC’s mission to enhance community health by promoting nurses’ involvement on boards and other entities.

“Our shared vision of empowering nurses as change agents in and outside of health care, and enabling them to be decision-makers and influencers in the boardroom, is truly inspiring,” NOBC CEO Dr. Cole Edmonson said in a statement. “The combination of ethical AI and the holistic, human-centered philosophy of nursing, along with nurse leaders serving on boards, has the potential to transform the health care industry and improve our nation’s health.”

The Nurses on Boards Coalition, based in Washington, D.C., was established in response to the 2010 Institute of Medicine report, which recommended increasing the number of nurse leaders in pivotal decision-making roles on boards and commissions that aim to improve the health of all Americans.