The Recently Launched Avenues Home Care Acquires Clear Path Home Care, Expands In Texas

Avenues Home Care, which launched earlier this year, has already made a splash on the M&A market. The company announced Monday that it acquired Clear Path Home Care.

The deal will bring six new locations into the Avenues network in Texas, specifically in the Dallas area. It will enhance opportunities around veteran care, including through the VA Homemaker and Home Health Aide programs, according to the company.

Based in Dallas, Avenues now has 14 total locations across Texas, Tennessee and Georgia.

“Adding Clear Path Home Care’s multiple North Texas locations to Avenues is a tremendous step in our mission to support families and veterans seeking reliable, quality care in their communities,” Avenues Home Care CEO Doug Markham said in a statement. “With this expansion, we can serve more clients with local roots and individualized care while maintaining our commitment to quality and compassionate service.”

Avenues officially launched in May, with multiple home care companies – AA Care Services, Sentinel Homecare, SunLife and Comprehensive Care – coming under one umbrella.

Markham told Home Health Care News at the time that the goal was to keep the local feel of these organizations, while also streamlining and augmenting operations from the top down.

Clear Path Home Care will now become one of those local agencies. Its current staff will remain in place.

“Each location retains decision-making power to best serve the unique needs of its region,” Clear Path Founder JM Simmonds said in a statement. “We remain committed to treating each one of our clients like one of our own family.”

Markham added that the company will continue to look for opportunities to expand in the Texas market in the near-term future.

“Growth is to come with competency, care and integrity,” he told HHCN in May. “Growth goals are more about how we can serve people, and how we can serve families, as opposed to dots on a map, as opposed to just having agency locations for agency locations.”

Agenda Health, and M&A advisory firm, helped negotiate the deal.