The Table-Stakes Technology Entering Home-Based Care In 2025 And Beyond

The need for home-based care is drastically increasing. All the while, providers are dealing with an unabated staffing problem. That’s why, in order to succeed in the future, many provider leaders believe that the gap needs to be bridged by the right technology solutions.

“We know that most adults want to age in place at home, which is the right place as it’s proven to be better for overall health and well-being and more cost-effective than an institutionalized setting,” Help at Home President Tim O’Rourke told Home Health Care News. “Meeting the care needs of Medicaid/dual-eligibles now and beyond 2025 will provide opportunities for home care and the health care industry to enhance care services supported by emerging technology and care innovations.”

Chicago-based Help at Home provides home- and community-based services (HCBS) through more than 200 locations in 11 states.

When done correctly, integrating technology into home-based care transforms how caregivers deliver care, making processes more efficient and responsive. From streamlining tasks to improving decision making, technological advancements have a chance at shaping the future.

While the human touch can never be replaced, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being integrated into home care workflows for predictive analysis, at-risk patient identification and resource allocation.

“AI and predictive analytics will continue to be game changers in home care, helping with early detection of potential health issues and allowing for more proactive care,” Homewatch CareGivers President Todd Houghton told HHCN. “Additionally, voice-activated technology may likely enhance connected care by making it easier for seniors to communicate and access support. Lastly, wearable devices may become more prevalent, as they can offer real-time health monitoring that can greatly benefit seniors.”

Founded in 1980, Colorado-based Homewatch CareGivers provides full-service home care through a network of 243 franchised locations.

In addition to AI, other efficient and scalable technologies clear the path for provider objectives, such as more quality and hands-on care, growth, cost reduction and employee satisfaction.

“Alternative ways to share data or visit a provider through telehealth and remote patient monitoring should continue to grow because people will demand them,” Mike Johnson, chief researcher for home care innovation at Bayada Home Health Care, told HHCN. “If you consider the time it takes to see your provider, the time it takes to leave work, the cost of parking and gas – the economics [of telehealth] alone are excellent.”

Bayada provides home health, home care and hospice services in 21 states and five countries.

“These advancements may lead to more personalized support, better tailored to each client’s needs,” Houghton said. “Additionally, innovations like virtual reality may help reduce loneliness and isolation among seniors by fostering engagement and social connection.”

Thanks to technological advancements and nurses’ extensive training, patients with even the most complex care needs can choose home-based care services over facility care, providers believe.

“As technology advances, real-time communication and support will continue to improve,” Dr. Patrick Kneeland, vice president of medical affairs at DispatchHealth, told HHCN. “We’re already texting, calling and video chatting in real-time, day or night. There’s also great potential in providing additional custodial support and assessing caregiver burden at the start of care episodes to prevent any challenges early.”

Denver-based DispatchHealth provides high-acuity, in-home medical care for people experiencing serious health concerns in 20 states across the U.S.

New levels of post-acute step-down care, home-based nursing and therapeutic care could alleviate pressures on health systems by offering tracheostomy care, ventilator support, respiratory therapies, catheter and ostomy care, feeding tube management, medication administration and more, according to Kneeland. High-acuity home care can significantly enhance patient outcomes by preventing hospitalizations and improving quality of life.

“Remote patient monitoring, trachs and vents in the home – you receive the same level of care and fidelity through technology at a person’s home rather than going to the hospital 500 miles away,” Johnson said. “The regulations and how you pay for it continues to be the question.”

Care-to-home shift, through technology

Upon hospital discharge, patients generally prefer to go home instead of to step-down facilities. However, they require professional guidance, education and oversight to adhere to their recovery plans.

A recent McKinsey study indicated that by 2025, about 25% of services for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients could be provided in the home. This shift would enhance patient satisfaction while benefiting payers, health care facilities and other stakeholders.

“There will be an ongoing focus on better integrating clinical care with home care services and supports,” O’Rourke said. “Identifying ways to connect home care with health care will help address gaps in care by focusing on social determinants of health (SDoH) and other health-related social needs. Additionally, communities must prioritize a comprehensive range of aging supports, such as affordable housing, access to nutrition, pharmacy services and transportation, to create environments that enable older adults to live healthier lives in their own homes.”

Christian Rodriguez, CEO of Woundtech, stated that by 2025, the home health industry will play a central role in the overall health care ecosystem.

“This shift will be partly driven by increased vertical integration among managed care companies and the unique opportunity that delivering care at patients’ residences provides in addressing SDoH,” he told HHCN. “Companies like Humana, CVS and UnitedHealthcare, among others, are expanding their portfolios of services under one umbrella. As a result, home health is becoming a key element for success as we consider the health care ecosystem and the appropriateness of care levels to improve population health outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction and improve unit economics, thereby creating a sustainable health care delivery system.”

Woundtech, based in Hollywood, Florida, is a home-based care provider focused on wound care and chronic wound management.

“Value-based care models will become increasingly important for functioning within managed care frameworks,” Rodriguez said. “This approach enables home health providers to partner and move beyond traditional treatments, specifically focusing on prevention, especially in specialized areas such as wound care. The industry will prioritize these strategic partnerships to address social determinants of health and deliver care that improves health outcomes.”

Demand continues to rise for nurses and home health aides keyed into technology

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the demand for home health aides will increase by 22% between now and 2032, which is significantly higher than the average growth rate for other jobs. Additionally, a 2023 study by Argentum predicts that home health and personal care aides will be among the most sought-after positions, with a total of one million workers needed by 2040.

“Home health aides will need to develop more advanced skills and participate in continuous training to keep up with the increasing complexity of client needs,” Houghton stated. “As technology evolves, aides may be required to have a deeper understanding of advanced care techniques and the ability to navigate new tools. I also foresee ongoing education playing a significant role in the industry, ensuring that aides feel well-equipped to effectively incorporate technology into their care delivery.”

Furthermore, technology-empowered recruiting and onboarding processes will reduce manual tasks, enabling health care providers to quickly attract and secure top talent, he said.