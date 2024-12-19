Village Caregiving Expands Once Again, Bringing Its Footprint Into 22 States 

The rapidly growing home care provider Village Caregiving is expanding once again. Most recently, the company entered into North Carolina.

With the opening of its first regional office in North Carolina, Village Caregiving now has a presence in 22 states. In total, it has about 3,300 caregivers and 5,500 clients.

“As more seniors age in place longer, the growing responsibility of care will extend beyond family members, who are often juggling many commitments, from work to raising children,” Jeff Stevens, co-founder and CEO of Village Caregiving, said in a statement. “For more than a decade, thousands of Americans have come to know and rely on Village Caregiving as an affordable and compassionate source of care, and now we’re bringing that same model of care to more seniors, veterans and families in North Carolina.”

Advertisement

Based in Barboursville, West Virginia, Village Caregiving was first founded in 2013 by three friends, including Stevens. Since then, the provider has expanded its network widely – looking for new markets that have a need for more home care services.

In a press release, Village Caregiving noted that North Carolina has that need, and particularly in certain areas.

“While our focus is on serving northern and western North Carolina, the new office will anchor efforts to expand statewide,” Jana Crumpler, executive director of Village Caregiving’s new office, said in a statement. “Our opening will bring more purpose-filled jobs to the state as we offer competitive wages, flexibility and professional growth.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the company also expanded into Missouri. In total, it has 60 offices nationwide.

In May, Stevens laid out his growth strategy to Home Health Care News.

“Honestly, we just operate on common sense,” he said. “If the need in a specific area turns out to be more family funded, or Medicaid, or VA, or long-term care insurance, we’ll do whatever it turns out to be. I’m not big on going to an area with an expectation on needing X percent of this type of payer or that type. I’m being genuine when I say we say yes to whoever needs the care, whoever needs the help.”

The company remains privately owned.

“In my humble opinion, we’ve done everything the right, organic, traditional way,” Stevens continued. “Because if you take private equity or venture capital money, I’m just not sure you learn all the lessons you need to learn along the way.”