18 Home-Based Care Providers Rank On Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

Eighteen home-based care companies managed to grab a spot on Entrepreneur’s recently released 2025 Franchise 500 ranking.

Companies like Senior Helpers, Right at Home and FirstLight Home Care are making return appearances on the list after earning a spot last year. The fact that a number of home-based care franchise businesses are represented on the list illustrates that the sector has some of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

The list is made up of franchise companies that are pursuing new franchisees in the U.S. or Canada. In order to make the list, companies also must have at least 10 units open and operating as of July 31, 2024, with at least one franchise located in North America.

Franchise cost and fees, size and growth, network support and brand strength are also taken into consideration when ranking each company.

Senior Helpers

— Rank: 152

— 2024 Rank: 172

— Units: 387 (up 16.9% over 3 years)

— Maryland-based Senior Helpers has a national personal care network, as well as adult day centers. The company was acquired by Advocate Health Enterprises in 2021.

Home Instead

— Rank: 153

— 2024 Rank: 149

— Units: 1,273 (up 11.3% over 3 years)

— Home Instead is a Omaha, Nebraska-based personal care franchise company that has locations in over a dozen countries. In 2021, the home care technology company Honor acquired Home Instead.

BrightStar Care

— Rank: 189

— 2024 Rank: 279

— Units: 400 (up 17.0% over 3 years)

— Chicago-based BrightStar is a provider of home care, senior living and supplemental staffing. The organization has been deliberately increasing its company-owned footprint of late.

Griswold Home Care

— Rank: 206

— 2024 Rank: 252

— Units: 199 (up 10.6% over 3 years)

— The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based Griswold is also a home care franchise. It provides personal care services in 30 states.

Right at Home

— Rank: 218

— 2024 Rank: 318

— Units: 734 (up 10.7% over 3 years)

— Omaha, Nebraska-based Right at Home is a home care franchise company with locations in the U.S. and six other countries.

Homewatch CareGivers

— Rank: 234

— 2024 Rank: 222

— Units: 248 (up 15.3% over 3 years)

— Denver-based Homewatch CareGivers is a home care franchise company that operates in over 30 states and seven countries. The franchise employs over 4,500 caregivers.

HomeWell Care Services

— Rank: 251

— 2024 Rank: 283

— Units: 170 (up 75.3% over 3 years)

— HomeWell is a Burkburnett, Texas-based home care franchise that operates across the U.S. The company offers companion care, personal care, as well as specialty care.

Assisting Hands Home Care

— Rank: 299

— 2024 Rank: 280

— Units: 202 (up 27.0% over 3 years)

— Assisting Hands Home Care offers both medical and non-medical assistance for seniors, including meal preparation, companionship, chores and more.

Amada Senior Care

— Rank: 322

— 2024 Rank: N/A

— Units: 203 (up 53.8% over 3 years)

— Founded in 2007, Amada is a personal care business that specializes in non-medical in-home senior care.

ComForCare

— Rank: 331

— 2024 Rank: 254

— Units: 250 (up 15.7% over 3 years)

— ComForCare is a home care franchise organization that has hundreds of locations independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S. ComForCare operates as At Your Side in Houston, Texas, and under the umbrella company Best Life Brands.

Nurse Next Door

— Rank: 361

— 2024 Rank: 418

— Units: 210 (up 79.5% over 3 years)

— Vancouver, Canada-based Nurse Next Door is a home care franchise system that operates in the U.S., Canada and Australia. As an organization, the company provides personal care, companionship care, homemaking services, dementia care and more.

Interim HealthCare

— Rank: 362

— 2024 Rank: 59

— Units: 604 (down 3% over 3 years)

— Based in Sunrise, Florida, and a part of Caring Brands National, Interim is a franchise that provides home health, hospice, palliative care and other services across locations in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

FirstLight Home Care

— Rank: 393

— 2024 Rank: 438

— Units: 231 (up 15.5% over 3 years)

— Cincinnati-based FirstLight Home Care is a provider of non-medical home care. The company also has a specialized care program aimed at seniors with dementia.

Visiting Angels

— Rank: 421

— 2024 Rank: 479

— Units: 717 (up 5.8% over 3 years)

— Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Visiting Angels is an in-home senior care company that provides companion care, personal care services and more.

A Place At Home

— Rank: 464

— 2024 Rank: N/A

— Units: 46 (up 170.6% over 3 years)

— A Place At Home is a senior care company that provides non-medical personal care, and care coordination.

Comfort Keepers

— Rank: 466

— 2024 Rank: N/A

— Units: 724 (down 7% over 3 years)

— Irvine, California-based Comfort Keepers is one of the largest personal home care providers in the U.S. In 2023, The Halifax Group purchased the worldwide home care division of Sodexo. This deal included Comfort Keepers.

Synergy HomeCare

— Rank: 487

— 2024 Rank: 449

— Units: 519 (up 49.6% over 3 years)

— Synergy is a Gilbert, Arizona-based non-medical home care franchise. The company offers companionship services, in addition to personal assistance, housekeeping, live-in care and 24-hour home care services. Synergy was also recently acquired by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

Home Helpers

— Rank: 489

— 2024 Rank: 475

— Units: 332 (up 5.4% over 3 years)

— The Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is a home care franchise that provides personal care, nutrition and companionship services, among others. It serves over 1,000 communities in the U.S.