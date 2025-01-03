3 Legislative Bills Home-Based Care Companies Should Watch

With the kick-off of Congress’ 2025 session, the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) has zeroed-in on three newly introduced bills that the advocacy organization believes home-based care providers should be watching.

While the full text hasn’t been released yet, the three House bills are related to extending access to veterans’ care, health savings accounts and more. The bills were introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz) on Friday.

One of the three bills is H.R. 71. If passed, the bill would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement a pilot program to help improve access to medical care for veterans by granting the ability to pick health care providers.

Advertisement

Another bill — H.R. 74 — would update the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and allow tax-advantaged health savings account distributions to take place during family and medical leave.

H.R. 109 was also introduced. This bill would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to recognize caregivers of veterans formally.

Under the bill, veterans, and caregivers, would also be notified about clinical determinations that relate to eligibility for caregiver programs.

Advertisement

Plus, it would temporarily extend benefits for veterans who are ineligible for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

Currently, the Alliance is waiting to learn more about the potential impact the bill could have on home-based care providers.

“As more information becomes available, we will analyze these proposals thoroughly to determine what, if any, impact they may have on home care providers if enacted,” the Alliance said in a press statement on Wednesday. “We will provide you with updates and advocacy opportunities to ensure your voices are heard. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay engaged by sharing your experiences and concerns. This input is critical as we continue to advocate for policies that support the sustainability and growth of home care services.”