AdventHealth Rolls Out New Hospital-At-Home Program

AdventHealth is rolling out hospital-level acute care at home for its patients in central Florida with the launch of AdventHealth Hospital at Home.

The program allows patients who need an inpatient stay at the facility to receive care at home as an alternative. These patients will get multiple daily in-person visits from a nurse or paramedic, as well as virtual video visits with medical providers.

“We know people want to heal at home, and now the technology exists to allow that to happen for more people,” Maura Nazario, vice president of clinical operations for AdventHealth home based services, said in a press statement. “Research shows that being in a familiar environment, surrounded by family can be helpful for the healing process for many people. By bringing the same whole-person care found in our hospitals to your home, we can offer our patients a more comfortable and personalized healing experience increasing the patient’s autonomy.”

Headquartered near Orlando, Florida, AdventHealth is a nonprofit health system with more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties. The health system sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.

Through the program, patients receive a computer tablet for video visits, a telephone that directly connects to the patients care team, vital signs monitoring devices and a personal emergency response bracelet.

After a patient is discharged, the monitoring equipment is removed, the care team organizes post-discharge care and arranges follow-up appointments.

“With the advancement of technology, a significant number of services we offer in an inpatient setting can be provided with the same level of quality at home,” Dr. Jennifer Keehbauch, chief medical officer at AdventHealth Winter Park, said in the statement. “Conditions like congestive heart failure, COPD exacerbations, uncontrolled diabetes, along with people needing IV antibiotics for conditions like skin and bone infections, and more can all be treated at home with a higher level of patient satisfaction.”

This isn’t AdventHealth’s first time engaging patients in the home. In 2021, AdventHealth partnered with in-home medical care provider DispatchHealth. Plus, AdventHealth has a portfolio of other in-home and post-acute services. This includes a number of home health and hospice agencies.