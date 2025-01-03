Biden Signs Dole Act, Expanding Access And Funding For Vets’ At-Home Care

Veterans will have expanded access to at-home care under a new law signed on Thursday by President Joe Biden.

The National PACE Association (NPA) on Friday applauded Biden’s signing of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, which will enhance veterans’ access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) nationwide.

“This bill will dramatically expand the options available to our veterans who want to age in place,” President and CEO of NPA Shawn Bloom said in a press release. “Moving forward, there are a myriad of additional actions that Congress can take to easily implement PACE for hundreds of thousands of additional seniors and their families who would benefit from PACE.”

But expanded PACE access is just one component of the new law. Among its other provisions related to at-home care, the law allows the Department of Veterans Affairs to increase funding for home- and community-based care. Previously, the VA could only allocate 65% of the cost of nursing home care to a veteran receiving HCBS.

“This landmark legislation includes a provision that increases the amount of VA funding for in-home care to match 100% of the cost of nursing home care for veterans, a crucial victory for both veterans and their caregivers,” the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) stated Friday in a LinkedIn post.

“This adjustment enables veterans to receive comprehensive home-based care equivalent in cost to institutional care, promoting veteran independence,” HCAOA said in a statement. “Notably, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs is authorized to approve expenditures exceeding 100% for veterans with conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or spinal cord injuries, ensuring that those with the most significant needs receive the support they deserve.”

HCAOA, LeadingAge and several other advocacy organizations applauded Congressional lawmakers after the U.S. Senate passed the Dole Act on Dec. 13.

Among other points, they noted that providing care at home and in the community greatly improves the quality of life for veterans and their caregivers while also reducing health care costs for the VA. Generally, home- and community-based services (HCBS) are significantly less expensive than institutional care.

Additionally, the VA has found that using HCBS not only delays the need for nursing home admission but can also help avoid such admissions altogether. This approach also reduces the risk of preventable hospitalizations.