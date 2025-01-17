Choice Health At Home Acquires Family Tree Private Care

Choice Health at Home has acquired Family Tree Private Care, solidifying its comprehensive continuum of care for patients in Texas, Colorado and the southwestern U.S.

Since 2017, Family Tree has completed more than 20 acquisitions and built a reputation as a provider of private caregiving, nursing and care management services. With this merger, Family Tree’s operations in key markets across Texas and Colorado will integrate into Choice’s expanding network, reinforcing its infrastructure and paving the way for long-term strategic growth.

“At Choice, this acquisition is the culmination of the search for a private-duty platform to complement both our health care services and Medicaid personal care arm,” Choice CEO David Jackson told Home Health Care News. “Family Tree’s reputation for excellence and their impressive growth trajectory align perfectly with our vision of providing high-quality, patient-centered care.”

Choice Health at Home, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, is a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, personal care and rehabilitation services.

Established in 2011, Family Tree Private Care offers professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services, helping seniors live independently at home.

“Family Tree will continue to operate under the Family Tree brand at this time with a long-term plan to integrate the Choice Health at Home brand,” Jackson explained. “Family Tree has built a strong and trusted brand over the years, and we recognize the importance of preserving that legacy as we begin this journey together. By continuing to operate under the Family Tree brand for now, we honor their established presence while laying the groundwork for a unified future under the Choice Health at Home name.”

This acquisition aligns with Choice’s strategic growth initiatives, bolstered by its recent announcement of $260 million in credit facilities, which will support ongoing high-impact M&A. By integrating Family Tree’s comprehensive private care services into its offerings, Choice strengthens its position as one of the largest providers of home-based care in the country.

“Strategically the acquisition enhances our ability to serve as a comprehensive destination for care in the home,” Jackson said. “During this process, we found a significant cultural alignment with our mission in CEO Daniel Gottschalk and the leadership team. Furthermore, Family Tree, like Choice, has a history of both organic and M&A growth with each acquisition gradually improving the service scope and quality of care of the organizations. This was an imperative characteristic as Choice will continue to look for acquisition opportunities to expand our ability to serve through M&A.”