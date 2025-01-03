Dealbook: Pennant Acquires Assets of Signature Healthcare at Home; Avid Health at Home Purchases Sandhills Home Care

The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) has completed its purchase of certain Oregon assets of Signature Healthcare at Home. The company previously acquired Signature’s Idaho and Washington assets on August 1, 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome these operations to the Pennant fold,” Brent Guerisoli, CEO of Pennant, said in a press release statement. “This is a substantial purchase that allows us to serve multiple new markets across Oregon and cements Pennant as one of the leading providers of home health and hospice in the Pacific Northwest. Following a record-breaking year in 2024, we are excited to continue the growth of our home health and hospice business in 2025.”

The transaction is the conclusion of a two-stage acquisition. Signature’s Oregon assets include seven locations. The deal builds on Pennant’s footprint in Portland and Grant’s Pass.

“From the outset of this process, we knew that Signature’s culture and approach were well-aligned with Pennant,” John Gochnour, president and COO of Pennant, said in the statement. “That has proven to be the case as we’ve integrated the Idaho and Washington operations over the previous two quarters. Due to the two-stage nature of this acquisition, we have enjoyed an extended transition period that has allowed us to get to know the Oregon leaders and operations very well. As Signature’s Oregon leaders tap into Pennant’s unique operating model and sharing of best practices, we couldn’t be more confident in their bright future.”

Eagle, Idaho-based Pennant is a holding company with independent operating subsidiaries that provide health care services. It has 122 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities.

Havencrest’s home-based care platform buys Sandhills Home Care

Havencrest Capital Management — a Dallas-based health care private equity firm — has acquired Sandhills Home Care through its home-based care platform Avid Health at Home. This deal marks Havencrest’s fifth transaction under Avid.

“The continued growth of the Avid platform is critical to meeting the rising demand for home care services nationwide,” Christopher W. Kersey, founding managing partner of Havencrest, said in a press release. “The Avid team continues to identify and partner with high-quality organizations in its core geographies.”

Rockingham, North Carolina-based Sandhills is a personal care company that operates across 14 counties.

On its end, Chicago-based Avid Health at Home is a multi-state home care provider that offers personal care, companion care, private duty nursing, respite care, as well as Alzheimer’s and dementia care service.

The company is Avid’s second transaction in North Carolina, further building up its presence in this market.

“The addition of Sandhills will allow Avid to expand access to care for communities across North Carolina,” Jen Lentz, CEO of Avid, said in the statement. “We are excited to welcome Sandhills into the Avid family.”