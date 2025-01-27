Podcast

Disrupt Podcast: Jason Growe, CEO, LiveWell Partners

For this episode of Disrupt, we caught up with Jason Growe, the CEO of LiveWell Partners. During the conversation, Growe talks about his company’s M&A strategy, why payer flexibility is paramount and what the biggest financial drivers at his company will be in the near future.

Listen to this episode of Disrupt to learn:

– What makes a company an attractive acquisition target for LiveWell Partners

– How reimbursement challenges are impacting providers

– LiveWell Partners’ goals for the rest of 2025

– And more!

