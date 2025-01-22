Former Home Care Agency Owner Charged With $1 Million Medicaid Fraud

Tina Bell, the owner of the now-defunct Superior Health Inc., has been charged with Medicaid fraud and endangering vulnerable individuals under her care.

Although licensed as a home care agency offering non-medical care, Bell operated shared-care homes where Medicaid recipients resided. She submitted claims for medical care by misrepresenting the qualifications of the caregivers and the locations where the care was provided.

Superior Health was a home care business based in Erie, Pennsylvania, which provided personal care services to clients.

Bell faces multiple charges, including theft by deception, receiving stolen property, Medicaid fraud, tampering with public records and neglecting a care-dependent person.

An investigation by Pennsylvania’s Office of the Attorney General revealed that Bell allegedly received more than $1 million in Medicaid funds for services that either did not occur or where inadequate care was provided, both of which endangered vulnerable individuals. Additionally, she allegedly falsified paperwork during state officials’ audits to maintain her fraudulent activities, which were at risk of detection.

“The defendant allegedly put patients at risk while providing subpar care and services, and defrauded a system designed to help the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement.

The investigation also found that Bell failed to provide adequate staffing and care, including directing an unlicensed individual to perform nursing duties.

Furthermore, during an audit by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bell allegedly falsified records to conceal serious deficiencies, such as understaffing, lack of mandatory training and failure to conduct required health screenings for employees. She is also accused of generating false medical and financial documentation to support her fraudulent claims for payment.

Bell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.