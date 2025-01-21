LLCP Acquires Synergy HomeCare, Poised For Growth

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP) has acquired Synergy HomeCare.

Synergy, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, offers many non-medical in-home services. These include personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or those recovering from illness or surgery. The company has more than 240 franchises operating in approximately 550 territories across 42 states.

The executive team, including CEO Charlie Young, will continue leading Synergy HomeCare.

“We are excited to have LLCP’s expertise in supporting and successfully growing franchised businesses like ours, along with a shared vision for the future as we fulfill our mission to provide world-class care at home for everyone,” CEO Charlie Young said in a press release. “Our key priorities remain growth-oriented. This includes opening new markets, optimizing the operations of our existing franchisees, enhancing our service offerings and expanding access to professional in-home care for more people.”

This acquisition marks LLCP’s 17th investment in franchising, encompassing 31 brands. Previous investments have included in-home care concepts such as Senior Helpers and Caring Brands.

“Synergy is one of the fastest-growing nationally scaled franchisors in the in-home care industry, having led the sector in territory growth in recent years,” Greg Flaster, managing director at LLCP said in a press release. “With a wide array of non-medical in-home care services for patients and valuable tools provided to franchisees, we believe Synergy is uniquely positioned to benefit from the favorable trends in the industry. We are excited to capitalize on these opportunities and look forward to supporting the company in this next chapter of success.”