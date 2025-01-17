Partnership For Quality Home Healthcare To Merge With National Alliance For Care At Home

The Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare (PQHH) will shut down effective March 1. The PQHH board of directors will join efforts with the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) to create a stronger and unified voice for the industry.

By collaborating with the Alliance, the PQHH board aims to enhance advocacy on public policy and regulatory issues impacting the home health community. Their goal is to promote a health care system that acknowledges home health’s vital role in providing compassionate, value-driven care.

“The decision to combine efforts with the Alliance reflects the need for a more unified, powerful voice to advocate for the home health care sector. By joining forces, both organizations can better address key public policy issues and ensure continued access to high-quality, compassionate care at home. This partnership strengthens the industry’s ability to advance its collective mission and secure a health care system that fully recognizes the critical role of home health,” David Baiada, chairman of PQHH, told Home Health Care News.

Since its founding in 2010, PQHH has represented community — and hospital-based home health care agencies, working in partnership with government officials to ensure access to high-quality home health care. This mission was at the forefront of their decision to close.

“Through the efforts of the Partnership and the Alliance, the Medicare home health community has established strong relationships in Congress and with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), positioning the sector for future success. We are excited to build on this foundation,” Alliance CEO Dr. Steven Landers said in a statement. “With a unified industry voice, we can continue to educate policymakers about the importance of home care for American families.”

The PQHH board of directors decided to merge efforts with the Alliance after carefully considering the current state of home health policy, the political landscape following the recent elections and significant developments within the industry.

“The board of directors for the National Alliance for Care at Home unanimously supports the decision by PQHH to align efforts and resources with the Alliance to further unify our industry,” Ken Albert, Alliance board chair said in a statement. “The core of our vision underlying the merger with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) has always been to create a community where all care-at-home stakeholders can invest the time, energy and resources necessary to produce the results required to secure our places in the continuum of health care in America. We are beyond pleased that PQHH leaders share in this vision. It is not trite to assert that we will be stronger together.”

The Alliance brings together two organizations with nearly 90 years of combined experience: the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and NHPCO. Together, they form a national organization representing providers of home care, home health, hospice, palliative care and other health care services mainly delivered in the home.

“This decision comes at a time when the home health sector is facing significant shifts in policy and a changing political landscape,” Baiada said. “Given these developments, merging efforts with the Alliance allows for a more cohesive and resourceful approach to future advocacy, ensuring the industry is well-positioned to navigate these challenges and continue advancing the interests of patients and families.”