Synergy HomeCare Expands In Florida While Right At Home Launches In Texas

Synergy HomeCare has opened its newest franchise location in south-central Florida.

Headquartered in Sebring, the company provides a variety of non-medical, in-home care services to Highland County communities, including Avon Park and Lake Placid. These services range from companionship to personal and respite care.

“If more people had someone at home to provide companionship, medication reminders, or assistance with activities of daily living, we could dramatically reduce hospital readmissions,” franchise owner Felicia Coke said in a press release. “Care does not end when a person leaves the hospital — their needs continue. Owning a franchise allows me to ensure that people receive compassionate care once they return to the comfort of their homes.”

Synergy HomeCare currently operates more than 450 locations through more than 210 franchises across 42 states.

For Coke, expanding into Highland County feels like a homecoming. Many of the older residents are her former teachers, coaches, pastors and classmates.

“I’m honored to serve this community — my community,” she said. “My goal is to fill homes with love and joy and let people know that we provide care not because we have to, but because we want to.”

Right at Home opens in Texas

Right at Home has recently opened its doors to families in Missouri City, Texas.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home provides in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to live independently. The company’s global headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska, and it operates more than 700 franchise locations in the United States and four other countries.

New franchisee Hanh Hoang, who has 14 years of experience as a nurse, was inspired to open a location based on her personal experiences.

“My inspiration for this journey began with my grandparents and the challenges they faced as they aged at home and ultimately passed away in that same setting,” Hoang stated on the company website. “My personal experiences gave me a unique understanding of the value and vital role that home care services can provide to those in need, as well as to their family members.”

Hoang emphasized that her primary goal is to raise awareness about in-home care and to educate families, clients and the community about the support available to them.