Traditions Health Appoints Chief Growth Officer; Contessa Health President Steps Down

Traditions Health has named Kim Baldwin as its new chief growth officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim to the team as our chief growth officer,” Brian Lantier, CEO of Traditions Health, said in a press statement. “Her wealth of experience and strategic development vision will be invaluable as we continue driving growth and fostering excellence at Traditions Health.”

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Traditions Health is a home health, hospice and palliative care provider with a footprint that spans across 130 locations and 18 states. It cares for more than 25,000 patients per year.

In her new role, Baldwin will be in charge of Traditions Health’s growth trajectory and improving strategic business development initiatives.

Prior to her appointment, Baldwin served in leadership roles at Kara Health, Moments Hospice and Compassus. She has 20 years of experience under her belt.

“I am honored to join Traditions Health and excited to lead strategic initiatives to drive the company’s growth,” Baldwin said. “I look forward to working closely with senior leadership and our dedicated teams to achieve our focused growth objectives.”

Kendall Hagood is no longer president at Contessa Health

Kendall Hagood has exited her role as the president of Contessa Health, according to reports from Modern Healthcare.

Contessa Health has provided comprehensive in-home care since 2015. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and partners with 11 health systems and multiple health plans, serving patients in nine states.

Hagood left Contessa Health for another opportunity. However, the company would not confirm when she left and under what circumstances. She first joined the company in 2016 and was first appointed president in 2023.

For now, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Moskowitz has been named acting president of Contessa Health.

Empath Health names its first chief philanthropy officer

Empath Health has appointed Deborah Johnson its first chief philanthropy officer. This move brings the company’s four foundations under one leadership.

“Deborah’s appointment is a transformative step for Empath Health,” Jonathan Fleece, CEO of Empath Health, said in a press statement. “Her passion and expertise will allow us to scale our impact and ensure the lasting success of Full Life Care for the patients, families, and communities we serve.”

The Clearwater, Florida-based Empath Health offers hospice, home health care, palliative care, grief services, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), adult day services, primary care services and more. It is the parent company of 17 affiliates and two philanthropic foundations.

As chief philanthropy officer, Johnson will be focused on strengthening donor relationships, scaling programs, and creating opportunities for colleague engagement.

Prior to being named chief philanthropy officer, Johnson served as president of the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.

“Philanthropy is at the heart of how we fulfill our mission of Full Life Care,” Johnson said in the statement. “Our work isn’t possible without the generosity, trust, and belief of our donors, friends, and community supporters. They are the ones who drive our mission.”

CareConnect add general manager, vice president of home care

Michael Appel has joined CareConnect — an AI-powered suite of solutions for home care providers — as its general manager and vice president of home care.

“Michael brings a wealth of both business and industry knowledge in home care and post-acute [sales as a software], strategy, and business development, and will be key to our growth in 2025 and beyond,” CareConnect CEO Matt McGinty said in a press release.

Appel has over 25 years of experience in various sectors of health care. Most recently, he was a consultant at AlayaCare.

In addition to appointment, CareConnect also announced partnerships with Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA), 1199SEIU, Association(s) for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina and South Carolina (AHHC-NC/AHHC-SC), Axxess, Momentous Human Performance, and WOTC (Work Opportunity Tax Credit).

A new chief nursing officer joins Caregility

Telehealth company Caregility Corporation has named Susan Kristiniak its new chief nursing officer (CNO).

Kristiniak will be in charge of Caregility’s clinical team. She will also focus on expanding the company’s innovative solutions.

Most recently, Kristiniak served as vice president of clinical integration and quality assurance.

“From its inception, Caregility has maintained a strong clinical focus,” Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility, said in the statement. “With Susan’s appointment, we will expand on this focus. Susan’s rare combination of clinical expertise and financial acumen allows her to bridge the gap between clinical innovation and operational strategy. She will be instrumental in driving meaningful conversations with our customers about the economic value of virtual care and its positive impact on organizational productivity while ensuring our solutions continue to meet the highest clinical standards.”