WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, Announces the Frontline Honors Class of 2024

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the Frontline Honors Class of 2024. With nominations in the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the program showcases exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum.
“We are thrilled to have received a record number of nominations for our latest Frontline Honors class and honored to have this opportunity to recognize individuals who are making a huge difference in the lives of people under their care,” said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and Editorial Director of Healthcare, WTWH Media. “This year’s honorees represent a diverse array of frontline workers across a range of sectors and types of organizations, but they are unified by the passion, commitment and skill they bring to the often difficult work that they do each day.”
Nominations from local, regional, and national companies make the Frontline Honors a key benchmark for care delivery standards.
Introducing the Frontline Honors Class of 2024 in alphabetical order, sorted by industry:
Home Health & Home Care
Charles Buscemi – Clinician Emeritus, Woundtech
Kelli Cody – Case Manager, Innovive Health
Gail Craig – Caregiver, 24 Hour Home Care
Michelle Cummings – Home Health Caregiver, Help at Home
Douglas Dickert – Caregiver, Help at Home
Jessica Dueitt – Registered Nurse, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
Chuck Fox – Home Health Aide, Help at Home
Jennifer Kinney – Caregiver, Village Caregiving
Nikki Padilla – Registered Nurse, Elara Caring
Marlie Parks – Case Manager, Innovive Health
Victor Rodriguez – QA Clinical Liaison, HealthView Home Healthcare Services
Jill Tedesco – Field Nurse, BrightStar Care of Stroudsburg
Susan Wisley – Caregiver, Help at Home
Behavioral Health
Melanie Barrett – Psychiatrist, LifeStance Health
Lauren F. Brouwers – Senior Telehealth BCBA, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
Ashish Buttan – Vice President, Chief Ambulatory Performance Officer, Vice President, Physician Partnerships, Executive Director, Behavioral Health Institute, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Janine Cwiklinski – Behavioral Health Manager, evolvedMD
Caitlin Drumel – Behavioral Technician, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
Tera Howard, MSW, LSW, MSN, APRN-CNP – Senior Health Guide (Nurse Practitioner), firsthand
Stephanie Isom, NCPS, CRPS-A, CRSS – Senior firsthand Guide (Peer Recovery Specialist), firsthand
Ryan Mattson – Director, Social Services, Connections Health Solutions
Rudy Novak – Vice President of Clinical Partnership, Altior Healthcare
Jamie Rarrick – Vice President of Clinical Operations, Catalight
Hospice & Palliative Care
Theresa Arneson – RN Case Manager, Transitions Hospice
Blair Burton – Registered Nursing, Elara Caring
Eva Diaz – IPU Manager, OpusCare
Michelle Garrett – Hospice RN Case Manager, APEX Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Melinda Herron – Registered Nurse, Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care
Nicole Ryder – Licensed Vocational Nurse, Huntington Hospice & Palliative Care
Joseph Solien, PharmD, BCPP, BCGP – Vice President of Clinical Services, OnePoint Patient Care
Taylor Tosto – Hospice Floor Registered Nurse, Friendship Village
Senior Housing & Senior Living
Cory Allen – State-Tested Nursing Assistant, Barrington of West Chester, a Senior Lifestyle Community
Christina Atkinson – Physical Therapist, Ascend Rehabilitation
Betty Curry – Server, Atlas Senior Living
Danielle Dadiego – Senior Resident Care Director, Avita of Brunswick (Northbridge Companies)
Holly Foss – Fitness Specialist, Maplewood Senior Living
Laura Halle – Executive Director, Brandywine by Monarch
Lisa Harrison – Recreation Aide and Registered Care Aide, Optima Living
Jacque Miller – Dining Service Manager, Anthem Memory Care
Beverley Primeau – Recreation Manager, Optima Living
Marivic Reyta – Garden House Supervisor, Merrill Gardens
Kory Rosell – Wellness Nurse, Avita of Wells (Northbridge Companies)
Adrianna Thorsen – Caregiver, Addington Place of Titusville, a Senior Lifestyle Community
Skilled Nursing
Carina Aguilar – Registered Nurse, Cedar Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
Glenda Coleman – Director of Operations, Champion Care
Crystal Diaz – Restorative Certified Nursing Assistant, Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center
Ayana Duke – Certified Nursing Assistant, Calvary Street Property Management
Corina Krueger – Director of Operations, Champion Care
Cassie Laurent – Licensed Practical Nurse, Litchfield Health & Rehab Center
Mohamed Mansaray – Licensed Practical Nurse, Calvary Street Property Management
Cristine Morais – Certified Nursing Assistant, The Terraces Orleans
Simon Ngugi – Lead Certified Nursing Assistant/Scheduler, Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Sharon Young – Unit Assistant, Highland Health Center
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.