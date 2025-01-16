WTWH Healthcare Announces the Winners of the Inaugural Prism Awards

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Prism Awards. This program honors individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary achievements in the areas of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB), Environmental Sustainability & Social Stewardship.

The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Champion Award honors individuals who have championed DEIB in ways that have resulted in demonstrable progress within their companies and/or their industry. Below are the inaugural winners:

Christian Rodriguez, CEO, Woundtech

Kenny Dew, Area Finance Manager and Chair of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Council, Areté Living

Wayman Scott, Associate Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Relations, Gilchrist

Laura Riddle, Area VP of Operations, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Green Guardian Award: Recognizes companies that have made significant achievements in environmental sustainability. Below is the inaugural winner:

Juniper Communities, Green Canopy Initiative

Social Stewardship Award: Recognizes companies that have made significant achievements in social responsibility initiatives related to community engagement, such as involvement in philanthropic efforts or contributions made to the community through programs, partnerships and outreach. Below are the inaugural winners:

Areté Living

Brookdale Senior Living

Concert Health

Permobil

Waveny LifeCare Network, Inc.

WTWH Healthcare congratulates all of these deserving individuals and organizations on being named the inaugural winners of the Prism Awards. For more information about the Prism Awards, visit https://agingmedia.com/2024-prism-awards/.