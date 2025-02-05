Baptist Health Forms Home Health Joint Venture With Alternate Solutions Health Network

Baptist Health has entered into a joint venture with Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN). The JV will be owned by Baptist Health and ASHN, and operate under the Baptist Health Home Care banner.

The financial details of the JV were not disclosed publicly.

The JV partnership is focused on strengthening home health services across Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois. The partnership will include almost 200 employees, according to reports from Louisville Business First.

Advertisement

“This joint venture will ensure Baptist Health continues to provide the best possible care to its growing number of home health patients while incorporating the operational success from ASHN’s nationwide experience,” Dr. Isaac J. Myers II, chief health integration officer of Baptist Health and president of Baptist Health Medical Group, said in a press statement. “We remain committed to consistency in caregivers, which is essential for building trust, delivering personalized care and providing resources for a growing population, all while achieving high-quality outcomes.”

Baptist Health is a health system that consists of nine hospitals, employed and independent physicians, and more than 400 points of care. This includes physician practices, urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, fitness centers, home care and more.

Kettering, Ohio-based ASHN provides home health and hospice care primarily through partnerships. It has partnerships with more than 40 health systems and more than 90 home health and hospice providers. Over the years, the company has partnered with Adena Health, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Beaumont Health.

Advertisement

“Partnering with Baptist Health marks a new chapter in home health delivery, blending Alternate Solution Health Networks’ expertise with Baptist Health’s esteemed legacy of service,” Everett Neal, president of ASHN, said in the statement. “As we partner together, we’re not just building a brighter future; we’re building on a foundation of unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of these cherished communities.”