Care Advantage Appoints Dave Wagnon as New CEO

Care Advantage Inc. announced changes to its leadership team Thursday, naming Dave Wagnon as its new CEO.

Wagnon, who succeeds Tim Hanold in his new role, shared the Richmond, Virginia-based company’s growth plans.

“We have a lot of ambitious concepts and ideas,” Wagnon told Home Health Care News. “We want to continue to grow, not only in the state of Virginia but also throughout the Mid-Atlantic and coastal area.”

Wagnon said his experience in health care dealmaking is well suited to Care Advantage’s goals.

“I have a strong background in M&A, where I’ve been able to grow other health care organizations,” he said. “I foresee that as an important part of our future at Care Advantage, along with carrying on the great tradition of excellent care and providing great outcomes for our managed care organizations within the state.”

Most recently, Wagnon served as the president of PT Solutions, a physical therapy provider based in Atlanta, where he guided the company’s expansion to more than 500 locations and established multiple partnerships with health systems.

Meanwhile, Hanold is transitioning to operating partner with the global private investment firm Searchlight Capital, but will remain actively involved with Care Advantage as an executive advisor.

“It was a thoughtful transition that took place over a period of time,” Hanold told HHCN. “We wanted to ensure we had the right successor—someone well-equipped for the role. I served in that position for seven years and will stay connected to the company, working closely with the leadership team. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of our collaboration.”

For more than 30 years, Care Advantage has provided home-based care services to clients in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Delaware through over 38 locations.