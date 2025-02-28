Dealbook: Gracepoint Acquires Touching Hearts, Family Matters Merges With Homecare California

Gracepoint Home Care has acquired the assets of Touching Hearts Senior Care.

The acquisition includes the full transition of Mobile, Alabama-based Touching Hearts Senior Care’s assets, which encompasses client relationships and staff.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Touching Hearts team and clients into the Gracepoint family,” Owner Dylan Maloney said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding the quality of services we offer to our clients. This acquisition marks an important milestone in Gracepoint’s growth, and we are eager to bring the highest standard of care to more families in need.”

Founded in 2020, Gracepoint Home Care provides customized non-medical services to seniors in Mobile and Foley.

As part of the acquisition, Gracepoint will incorporate Touching Hearts’ caregivers and team members into its existing workforce. This is designed to ensure that the transition remains smooth and that clients continue to receive care.

Family Matters acquires Homecare California

Family Matters In-Home Care has acquired Homecare California in a merger that aims to enhance resources and support for families during transitions to in-home care.

“This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to enhance our capacity to serve families with the same level of care and compassion they’ve come to expect,” Family Matters CEO Jacob Laffen said in a statement. “This merger embodies our shared mission of delivering the highest quality personalized home care.”

Family Matters In-Home Care, founded in 2002, is based in Campbell, California, and offers in-home care services for seniors and adults with disabilities. Homecare California, established in 2008 in Los Altos, California, provides non-medical in-home care for seniors and assistance with daily living activities.

Following the merger, Homecare California will fully transition to operating under the Family Matters In-Home Care name and brand.

Alliance Homecare expands home health care services

Alliance Homecare, a New York-based provider of high-touch private-duty home health care, and its elite nursing division, TrustHouse, are expanding into Bergen County, New Jersey.

“We are expanding into New Jersey to meet the increasing demand for home health care,” said Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare and TrustHouse, in a press release. “For almost two decades, we have set the standard for private, nurse-led home care in New York. Now, we are addressing the need for such personalized care in Bergen County, ensuring that more individuals can access health care in the comfort of their own homes.”

Incredible Health expands AI-powered marketplace

Incredible Health, an AI-powered career marketplace for health care professionals based in San Francisco, has announced its expansion into working with home health organizations and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

With technicians making up 60% of the health care workforce and facing growing shortages, Incredible Health is now the first marketplace dedicated to helping these professionals secure permanent positions and rewarding careers, the company indicated.

By including home health organizations and ASCs alongside acute care hospitals, the company’s platform can now serve a broader range of health care facilities. This enables them to hire in 20 days or less and save up to $5 million per facility by minimizing the use of premium labor, reducing overtime costs and lowering human resources expenses.

“We’ve seen firsthand the challenges faced by nurses, and we’re applying those lessons to the growing crisis of technician shortages—circumstances that many of our health system partners have likened to the nursing crisis of 2021,” Incredible Health CEO and Co-Founder Iman Abuzeid said in a press release. “Moreover, our expansion into home health and ASCs is not just about faster hiring and cost reductions; it’s about helping nurses and technicians build meaningful, long-term careers in environments that suit them best. This is a significant step forward in our mission to help health care workers lead better lives.”

Mobile Health and CareConnect announce strategic partnership

CareConnect, a home care AI, software and services company, has announced a strategic partnership with Mobile Health, an occupational health solutions firm. This collaboration aims to transform compliance and workforce management in the home care industry.

The partnership will integrate CareConnect’s advanced application tracking, onboarding, compliance and shift-matching technology with Mobile Health’s occupational health services. Together, they will launch a comprehensive compliance platform that is designed to enhance caregiver recruitment, retention and operational efficiency for home care providers nationwide.

“Our vision has always been to empower home care agencies with smarter workforce solutions,” CareConnect CEO Matt McGinty said. “Partnering with Mobile Health enables us to offer a fully integrated compliance ecosystem that meets regulatory requirements and enhances caregiver engagement and efficiency. Agencies can lower acquisition costs, reduce onboarding expenses, expedite caregiver assignments, ensure compliance to minimize turnover and decrease audit fines.”

Based in New York, CareConnect’s AI-powered suite of solutions helps home care agencies streamline workflows, decrease caregiver hiring and onboarding time and costs, increase referrals, minimize penalties, improve caregiver engagement and gain insights through predictive analytics.

“This partnership marks a significant advancement in workplace compliance and health care access,” Mobile Health CEO Todd Wolf said in a statement. “By combining our expertise, we are eliminating inefficiencies, optimizing our platform and operations and setting a new standard of service in the industry — all while making it easier for home care providers to maintain compliance and ensure that caregivers are always workforce-ready.”

Since 1984, Mobile Health has been a trusted provider of employee screening and occupational health services, with 6,500 clinics nationwide.

The integrated platform is expected to launch officially by March 30, 2025.

Perfect Care Match expands into Maine

Perfect Care Match has expanded into Maine. Since 2020, the company has provided home care services throughout Massachusetts, including hourly and live-in caregiving solutions.

Perfect Care Match offers customizable caregiving solutions and holistic wellness education, training and coaching. The company’s expansion into Maine signifies its commitment to growth and broadening access to exceptional home care services for seniors with an integrated, holistic approach throughout New England and beyond, according to a press release.

“Perfect Care Match provides the ideal solution for trusted senior home care delivered with excellence and highly personalized approach,” Founder and CEO Leah Doroch said in a press release. “We are dedicated to providing expert care to enable seniors to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their homes safely and affordably. This expansion into Maine will provide important access to a growing number of seniors and families needing quality and trusted home care.”

ClearWellness partners with two home care services

ClearWellness, a provider of wellness services and safety-focused solutions, has launched partnerships with Family Pillars Homecare in Central and Southeast Florida, as well as HomeWell Care Services in Mansfield, Texas.

“We’re excited to partner with these home care providers and introduce our wellness services to their clients,” President and CEO Robert Rae said in a statement. “By partnering with home care agencies, we can offer solutions that help clients remain well and independent by combining technology with personalized support.”

Based in Antioch, Tennessee, ClearWellness is a subsidiary of ClearCaptions. The company offers a unique blend of wellness coaching and technology for seniors. Their services include knowledgeable certified health and wellness coaches who provide one-on-one interactions with each client. Clients also use smart devices that track important metrics such as heart rate, weight, hydration, sleep quality, activity levels and fall detection. “The addition of ClearWellness to the HomeWell Care Services community elevates our offerings and introduces a truly life-changing service to our cherished participants,” HomeWell Co-Owner Eli Da Silva said.

HomeWell employs a holistic approach, resulting in a personalized experience tailored to individual needs.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance our home care services,” Patrick Grogan, executive director of Family Pillars Homecare said.

Family Pillars Homecare is a private, independent home health agency serving Central and Southeast Florida, specializing in professional caregivers, nurses and therapists.