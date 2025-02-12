Dealbook: HouseWorks Completes 2 Acquisitions; Family Resource Home Care Acquires Beneficial In-Home Care

Choice Health at Home (CHH) has acquired Devotion Hospice, based in Conroe, Texas, enhancing the company’s commitment to delivering comprehensive post-acute care services throughout the Southwestern U.S.

“We are excited to welcome Devotion Hospice into the Choice family,” Founder and CEO of Choice, David Jackson, said in a statement. “Their dedication to compassionate end-of-life care aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional health care services at home. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve patients and families across the more than 9,000 square miles that comprise greater Houston.”

The founders and current owners of Devotion Hospice will remain with the business, ensuring continuity of care and services. Founder Shawn Stevens will continue in a leadership role with Choice Hospice, contributing to the company’s ongoing growth and development within the post-acute care continuum.

Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, Choice Health at Home is a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, personal care and rehabilitation services. The company also recently acquired Family Tree Private Care and Accentra Home Health and Hospice.

Synergy HomeCare opens franchise location in Santa Clarita

Synergy HomeCare has opened its newest franchise location, Synergy HomeCare of Santa Clarita.

Headquartered in Stevenson Ranch, California, the franchise provides a range of non-medical in-home care services to residents in Santa Clarita, Stevenson Ranch, Valencia and Canyon Country. These services include companion, personal and respite care.

“The key to outstanding care is compassion and personalization,” franchise owner Brent Davis said in a press release. “We recognize that each person and family is unique, and their care should reflect that. This is why we take the time to understand your loved one’s needs, preferences and daily routines, enabling us to offer care that is specifically tailored to them.”

Currently, Synergy HomeCare operates more than 450 locations through over 211 franchises across 42 states.

HouseWorks acquires O’Connell Care at Home and Best Home Care

HouseWorks Holdings, LLC has formed partnerships with two well-established home care organizations in Massachusetts: O’Connell Care at Home and Best Home Care. These acquisitions demonstrate the company’s commitment to expanding its home care services in a key market by collaborating with reputable, founder-owned organizations and maintaining strong relationships with regional payors, HouseWorks stated in announcing the deal.

O’Connell Care at Home, based in South Hadley, Massachusetts, has served multiple counties in the western part of the state for more than 40 years. This partnership will enhance HouseWorks’ operations in a region that has historically faced staffing challenges while also increasing support for the consumers that the company serves.

“We chose to partner with HouseWorks because of their proven track record in preserving and expanding the values and quality of care that O’Connell Care at Home has cultivated over the past four decades,” Founder and CEO of O’Connell Care at Home Fran O’Connell said in a press release. “HouseWorks was the clear choice to ensure that our employees and the consumers we serve would continue to have access to the high-quality care that O’Connell has provided.”

Best Home Care, located in Wakefield, Massachusetts, has been delivering home-based care to the Greater Boston area for more than 25 years.

“I have had the privilege of knowing the founders of O’Connell Care at Home and Best Home Care for more than 25 years, and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with such esteemed providers in Massachusetts,” HouseWorks CEO Mike Trigilio said. “These collaborations reinforce HouseWorks’ position as the ‘partner of choice’ in our markets, creating an ideal environment for the businesses we acquire and their legacy of care.”

These transactions represent HouseWorks’ second and third acquisitions in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 11 completed transactions since the company’s partnership with InTandem Capital in December 2022.

Based in Boston, HouseWorks has been providing home care services to clients across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania for more than 20 years.

Family Resource Home Care acquires Beneficial In-Home Care

Family Resource Home Care has announced the acquisition of Eastern Washington’s Beneficial In-Home Care Inc., which operates six locations in Spokane, Colville, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Pullman and Omak. This acquisition strengthens Family Resource’s presence in Washington and enhances its ability to provide compassionate, high-quality care to more communities, the company stated in announcing the deal.

“The opportunity to acquire Beneficial In-Home Care perfectly aligns with our growth and market development strategies,” CEO of Family Resource Home Care, Hector Barragan, said in a statement. “With a strong reputation for delivering exceptional support to seniors and families across Washington, we are excited to welcome their dedicated team to our organization and look forward to growing together.”

As part of its strategic growth and value creation plan, Family Resource has implemented an acquisition strategy to identify agencies for sale in its target markets. In this recent transaction, the company will integrate operations over the next several months to fully incorporate Beneficial In-Home Care into its organization.

Headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington, Family Resource Home Care is the largest independent home care agency in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest in the U.S. Since 2019, the company has expanded from eight locations to more than 35 across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Colorado.

In 2020, Family Resource entered into an investment partnership with Great Point Partners, a health care-focused private equity group based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and is actively pursuing ongoing strategic market share growth, industry acquisitions and geographic expansion.