Enhabit Taps Former AccentCare CEO Rodgers To Join Board 

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) has nominated Stephan Rodgers to join its board of directors.

Dallas-based Enhabit, with a portfolio of more than 350 locations in 34 states, is one of the largest U.S. home health companies. Rodgers would bring experience as the former chief executive of another major home health provider.

Rodgers previously served as the CEO of AccentCare Inc., a Dallas-based provider of post-acute services, which includes both home health and hospice care, operating in 31 states. Before that role, he held various positions at UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), including serving as CEO of OptumHealth Collaborative Care, the predecessor to Optum Care, for three years.

Advertisement

“We look forward to Steve joining us as a director,” Chairman Jeff Bolton said in a statement. “We believe our stockholders will agree that he brings strong, relevant industry expertise to our board. Steve’s 25 years of executive-level experience in building companies of scale, particularly in the home health and hospice industry, will provide a unique perspective as our board oversees management’s execution of our long-term strategies.”

As part of his departure from AccentCare, Rodgers is bound by non-compete obligations until June 30, 2025. If elected by the stockholders, he will join the board after these commitments expire.

“I am excited about the prospect of joining the board of Enhabit and working with such a well-respected management team,” Rodgers said in a press release. “I am optimistic about the long-term prospects for the home health and hospice industry, and I am eager to collaborate with the Enhabit board as soon as possible.”