Former NAHC CEO Joins New Day Healthcare Board, Company Expands Texas Footprint

New Day Healthcare recently announced two major developments at the company.

Bill Dombi, former president and CEO of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. New Day also recently acquired Houston-based home health provider Christian Senior Care Services.

Founded in 2020, New Day has roughly 31 locations across Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. The company offers a variety of home-based care services. New Day serves nearly 150,000 patients annually.

New Day’s purchase of Christian Senior Care Services expands the company’s personal care services division into five additional counties. The transaction marks New Day’s 13th acquisition to date.

“New Day continues to make great strides as we grow our footprint and implement full care continuums across our service areas,” CEO G. Scott Herman told Home Health Care News in an email. “Using CareLytics, we are able to drive meaningful patient outcomes across multiple service lines. Most recently, we acquired Christian Senior Care Services in Houston. This acquisition allows us to add personal care services to our skilled care and hospice offerings already in place in the Houston metro area. Several more transactions are expected in the upcoming months.”

Matthew Griffith, chief development and strategy officer of New Day, noted in a press statement that expanding the company’s Houston footprint will allow it to further execute its advanced value creation model.

On top of the acquisition, Dombi’s new role at New Day will also help accelerate the company.

“I have known [New Day CEO] Scott Herman for over 20 years,” Dombi said in a press statement. “I have watched New Day grow and innovate rapidly in the space. The commitment of holding patient care first and changing the system to meet the evolving needs of patients is what attracted me to New Day. I’m very excited to join this great team and to help New Day continue to prosper, while delivering the best quality of care possible.”

Dombi first became NAHC’s vice president for law in 1987. In 2017, he was named the organization’s interim president. The following year he was appointed the association’s permanent president.

Dombi retired from his role at NAHC at the end of 2024. NAHC has since merged with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and is now known as the National Alliance for Care at Home.

Earlier this month, Dombi also joined Arnall Golden Gregory LLP as senior counsel in the law firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

“Bill is a leading advocate in the home healthcare industry and I have known [him] for years,” Herman said. “Having his insight will help us tremendously as we continue to grow our organization.”