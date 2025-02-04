Former NAHC Leader Dombi Joins Arnall Golden Gregory LLP; UnitedHealthcare Appoints New CEO

Bill Dombi, former president and CEO of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, has joined law firm Arnall Golden Gregory LLP.

Dombi will serve as senior counsel in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. He has over four decades of experience spearheading major litigation and policy matters for the home health and hospice industry.

“It’s not a stretch to say that Bill is the face of the home health care space and the standard-bearer for advocating on its behalf, whether in state or federal court or through his deep-rooted experience and relationships within Congress and various federal agencies,” Jason E. Bring, Arnall Golden Gregory’s health care litigation co-chair, said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Dombi first stepped into the role of NAHC’s vice president for law in 1987. He became NAHC’s interim president in 2017, and was named the association’s permanent president the following year.

Throughout his time at NAHC, Dombi was a key player in the advancement of the home health and hospice industries.

He officially retired from his role at NAHC at the end of 2024. The association also merged with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and is now known as the National Alliance for Care at Home.

Advertisement

“As I look to the next chapter of my career after almost 40 years at NAHC, it’s exciting to join such an impressive firm and group of professionals with a well-established and supportive culture,” Dombi said in the statement. “[Arnall Golden Gregory] is so unique in its earnest focus on collegiality and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing my hard work with my new colleagues on behalf of the dedicated home health providers we serve.”

UnitedHealthcare taps Tim Noel as new CEO

UnitedHealthcare has named Tim Noel its new CEO. This news comes after CEO Brian Thompson was killed in New York City in December.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UHG) is one of the largest companies in the country, and the largest health care company. UnitedHealthcare is the company’s insurance arm. UnitedHealthcare is the largest Medicare Advantage (MA) administrator.

Optum – UnitedHealth Group’s provider services arm – owns home-based care giant LHC Group. Optum also has plans to purchase Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED), though the deal is currently on hold.

Noel is a UnitedHealthcare veteran. He previously served as head of Medicare and retirement at UnitedHealthcare. He first joined the company in 2007, and has served in various financial and operational roles over the years.

The National Alliance for Care at Home names chief government affairs officer

The National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) has appointed Scott Levy as its inaugural chief government affairs officer, effective Jan. 27.

“Scott Levy is an extraordinary addition to our leadership team. He brings a deep understanding of healthcare policy, politics, and a great sensitivity to the intersection of public policy and healthcare operations and how policy impacts patients and families,” Dr. Steve Landers, CEO of the Alliance, said in a press statement. “His track record of success, combined with his dedication to improving care at home, makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Levy recently served as chief government affairs officer at Amedisys, one of the largest home-based care providers in the U.S.

In his new role, Levy will lead the Alliance’s team of advocacy professionals and work toward addressing regulatory challenges.

“I am honored and humbled to join the inaugural executive leadership of the Alliance,” Levy said in a statement. “This opportunity allows me to leverage and maximize my nearly ten years of experience in advocating for home health and hospice on the state and national level. I am eager to get started in strategically positioning the industry and aggressively pursuing public policy that ensures all Americans can access quality care in the home.”

Traditions Health adds two new leaders

Traditions Health is growing its leadership team.

The company recently hired Corinne Ehlert as its new chief clinical and quality officer. It has also named Jeffrey Clagg a vice president of sales for the hospice service line.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Traditions Health is a home health, hospice and palliative care provider with a footprint that spans 121 locations and 18 states. It cares for more than 25,000 patients per year.

In her new role, Ehlert will be in charge of initiatives to improve clinical outcomes and enhance patient care. Most recently, she served as chief compliance officer at US Urology.

“Delivering high-quality care through evidence-based practice and patient-centered care is a passion,” Ehlert said in a press statement. “I look forward to collaborating with our leadership and care teams throughout the organization to elevate our standards and extend our mission to the communities we serve.”

As vice president of sales for the hospice service line, Clagg will oversee the overall sales structure and sales operations across Oklahoma and North Texas. He previously served as executive director at A Path of Care.

“I am excited to join Traditions Health and to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and compassionate team,” Clagg said in a statement.

Health Dimensions Group promotes Paul Branin to EVP of Growth

Health Dimensions Group has promoted Paul Branin to executive vice president of growth.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that provides quality care to our residents and exceptional service to our clients,” Branin said in a statement. “I am looking forward to leading our continued efforts to grow our nationwide consulting practice and management opportunities.”

Health Dimensions Group operates a portfolio of 25 senior living communities across eight states. It also has a major contingent of skilled nursing properties. The company’s consulting experts work with senior living communities, health systems and PACE organizations.

Branin has served as the company’s vice president of business development since July 2023.

“We are incredibly excited for Paul’s new role, and for him to join the HDG executive leadership team,” Erin Shvetzoff Hennessey, CEO of Health Dimensions Group, said in the statement. “His exceptional work most recently as our vice president of business development, and previously as a valued HDG client, made this decision easy. We know he has the broad knowledge and skills to support our clients, achieve our growth goals, and bring with them a commitment to our HDG values of hospitality, stewardship, respect, integrity, and humor.”