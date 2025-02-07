Future Of Wound Care: Home Health Providers Step Up To Meet Rising Demand

As home health providers increasingly serve people with more complicated and serious conditions, and the push for cost-effective and value-based care continues, wound care is becoming more important than ever. The good news is that technology is changing the game for at-home wound care, but the bad news is that serious challenges remain regarding access to this type of at-home care.

Chronic wounds are increasingly burdening the U.S. health care system, affecting millions of people and incurring costs exceeding $25 billion annually, as an aging population and rising comorbidities suggest a rising demand for innovative home-based wound care solutions, according to a study done by researchers at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln

“With the growing elderly population, there is an increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure injuries and venous stasis ulcers,” Dr. Carol Anderson, regional medical director at Woundtech, told Home Health Care News.

Woundtech, located in Hollywood, Florida, is a home-based care provider specializing in wound care and the management of chronic wounds.

“Health care systems are focused on providing cost-effective, high-quality care that reduces hospitalizations and prevents complications,” Anderson explained. “Home-based wound care aligns with these goals by facilitating continuity of care in a cost-efficient environment, minimizing hospital readmissions and enhancing patient outcomes through early intervention.”

Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED), one of the nation’s largest home health providers, also has seen increased demand for more sophisticated wound care.

“Patients are discharged from acute care settings sooner, but they often have higher acuity and more complex wounds,” Ryan Murray, director of home health wound care excellence at Amedisys, told HHCN. “This, combined with staffing shortages and a lack of specialized knowledge, presents challenges. The demand for knowledgeable providers and clinicians in home care has increased dramatically.”

Amedisys, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides home health care, hospice, palliative care and high-acuity care services across 38 states.

Delivering care in patient homes eliminates barriers that hinder proper healing by ensuring accessibility. However, location is only part of the equation; the quality of care is equally important. Too often, patients receive inconsistent care and unpredictable results when it comes to home wound care. To address some of these challenges, technology is playing a key role in assisting wound care specialists in providing patients with the high-quality care they deserve.

Advancements in home wound care technology

Chronic wound care at home has seen significant advancements due to new dressings, therapies, telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI).

Technology plays a vital role in enhancing home-based wound care by facilitating real-time virtual consultations, early interventions and adjustments to care plans. Advanced smartphone applications specifically designed for wound care help monitor healing progress, while AI-powered imaging devices offer data and treatment recommendations.

“The integration of technology into home-based wound care has significantly transformed the management of chronic wounds, making care delivery more precise, accessible and patient-centered,” Anderson said. “As the health care ecosystem evolves, leveraging advanced technologies becomes essential to optimize outcomes, reduce costs and enhance patient engagement.”

Mobile applications provide interactive resources, including videos and tutorials, to educate patients and caregivers on proper wound care techniques, such as changing dressings and preventing infections. Many of these applications also feature medication reminders, dressing change schedules and symptom reporting tools, which support patients in adhering to their care plans. Patients can communicate with providers, upload images of their wounds and receive near-instant feedback, promoting active participation in their care.

AI technologies can recommend suitable products and predict potential wound complications, leading to tailored care and improved outcomes. Ongoing innovations in biodegradable dressings further enhance healing and comfort while lowering the risk of infection, according to Murray.

“Innovations like advancements in negative pressure wound therapy, which allow for longer placement times and less disruption to the wound bed, show promise in improving healing times,” Murray added. “However, we must continue to ensure that interventions are evidence-based.”

Telehealth platforms have also improved wound management by enabling early interventions and quicker care through virtual consultations with specialists. These platforms provide accessible education, guidance and expert advice, ensuring high-quality care at home, especially when combined with advanced imaging technologies.

“Virtual care platforms enable real-time interactions between providers and patients, decreasing the need for in-person visits and overcoming geographical barriers,” explained Anderson. “Providers can review images and videos of wounds submitted by patients or caregivers and make necessary adjustments to care plans.”

As the health care industry increasingly embraces value-based care, the role of technology in home-based wound care is expected to expand, according to Anderson. By incorporating advanced tools and platforms into clinical practice, providers can effectively address the complex needs of patients with chronic wounds while enhancing care quality, efficiency and equity in home settings.

Overcoming challenges

In the current health care ecosystem, the lack of support for caregivers and the resulting burden on patients present significant challenges in managing chronic wounds at home. Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account the clinical, social and systemic factors influencing care and delivery outcomes.

“Family members and informal caregivers often play a crucial role in managing daily wound care tasks, such as dressing changes, medication administration and monitoring for signs of complications,” explained Anderson. “However, many caregivers lack formal training, which can lead to improper wound care and delays in addressing complications.”

The physical and emotional demands of caregiving can lead to burnout, which affects a caregiver’s ability to provide consistent and effective support. Burnout can also strain patient-caregiver relationships, further exacerbating gaps in care.

Implementing comprehensive training initiatives for caregivers can enhance their knowledge and confidence in wound care tasks. These initiatives can include hands-on demonstrations, digital resources and ongoing support from health care professionals.

Respite care options can help alleviate caregiver burnout and ensure consistent care during caregiver absences.

Chronic wound care often involves complex protocols, including proper dressing techniques, timing for medication administration, and adherence to follow-up schedules. For patients without adequate support, managing these tasks can be overwhelming, leading to non-compliance or errors.

The added responsibility of self-managing wound care can also contribute to stress, anxiety and feelings of isolation, especially for patients with limited mobility or cognitive impairments. Patients with low health literacy may struggle to understand care instructions, resulting in improper wound care and poor healing outcomes.

“Design wound care regimens that are straightforward and feasible for patients and caregivers to follow, minimizing complexity while ensuring effectiveness,” Anderson advised. “Provide tailored educational resources to enhance health literacy and support patients in understanding their condition and care requirements.”

The nursing shortage in the U.S. also affects in-home wound care. Many regions–particularly rural areas–lack home health nurses or professional caregivers, forcing patients and families to handle wound care on their own. Variability in the availability and quality of professional home health services can create disparities in wound care outcomes, particularly for patients in low-resource settings.

“Patients receiving chronic wound care at home face challenges accessing health care resources, financial burdens, and navigating supplies and insurance,” Murray said. “For many patients, complicated comorbidities make healing difficult, while emotional and psychological stress adds to their struggles. As our aging population grows, we face the challenge of having fewer caregivers to support and assist patients at home, and we must address the social determinants of health that further impact care.”

Home care agencies and caregivers can advocate for policies that increase funding for home health services, improve reimbursement rates and expand access to professional wound care support.

“Collaborating with community organizations and health networks can help address service gaps and connect patients with additional resources,” Anderson suggested.

Caregivers can also use interdisciplinary care models to integrate wound care specialists, primary care providers and social workers into the patient’s support system.

“The lack of caregiver support and the resulting burden on patients are critical challenges in chronic wound care,” Anderson said. “Addressing these issues requires a multifaceted approach that combines caregiver education, patient empowerment and systemic reform. By fostering a supportive ecosystem, health care providers can improve wound care outcomes, reduce disparities and enhance the overall quality of life for patients and their families.”