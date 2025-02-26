Leaders Weigh In On Trends Shaping The Home Health Workforce

Home-based care industries are experiencing a generational shift in their workforce, coupled with rapidly advancing technology and growing concerns about burnout.

Home-based care operators have been facing ongoing staffing shortages, prompting them to enhance their recruitment and retention strategies. During a recent Home Health Care News webinar, leaders discussed these challenges and the key trends that are shaping the future of the home health workforce in 2025.

The demand for home-based care continues to rise, placing significant pressure on staffing within the sector, according to panelists.

“While it may not be as severe as it was a few years ago at the height of the COVID pandemic, we are still at a critical juncture where the demand for care continues to rise sharply,” said Care Advantage Chief of Staff Vadim Mikhaylyants during the webinar. “The overall population is aging, and their need for additional care is significant, yet the workforce has expanded at a much slower rate. Consequently, we are beginning to see waitlists and backlogs for individuals seeking care.”

Care Advantage provides in-home care services in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Delaware including personal care aides, certified nursing assistants and skilled nursing.

The U.S. is currently experiencing an inflationary environment, with the cost of living rising. However, Medicaid reimbursement in many states have not kept up with inflation, which, according to Mikhaylyants, directly impacts providers’ ability to compensate caregivers fairly. This makes a career in caregiving less appealing compared to other comparable jobs.

“We are still seeing interest,” Mikhaylyants noted. “People seek purpose in their work and want to make a difference in their communities, but the current economic conditions make it challenging for us to ensure that everyone receives the appropriate level of in-home care.”

On the other hand, Caretech COO Kerin Zuger indicated that caregivers are beginning to advocate for themselves.

“They want professionalism in their careers, and they need benefits,” she said. “Addressing that demand and discovering the appropriate model to sustain a healthy, successful business is essential for our capacity to serve as many individuals as possible while keeping skilled and satisfied caregivers.”

Caretech, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an independent, non-franchised company that offers a wide range of non-medical home care services such as personal care, companionship and household assistance.

Recruitment and retention innovations

Finding quality caregivers requires innovative recruiting strategies and a willingness to consider diverse candidate demographics as well as understanding their motivations for joining the home-based care industry.

“There are various reasons people choose to be caregivers at different stages of life—from their early 20s and 30s to their 40s, 50s and even into their 60s,” Zuger said. “We’ve observed a rise in caregivers in their 60s and 70s who seek something that offers them purpose and fulfillment.”

Zuger mentioned that Caretech has been recruiting at churches and community facilities to inform prospective candidates that caregiving is not just a job, but a mission-oriented activity.

“Studies have begun to examine the senior population, historically our primary focus as clients. However, when we view them as potential caregivers, we discover that they wish to spend their golden years making a difference and giving back to their communities. This approach benefits the business, proves rewarding for them and provides an opportunity for renewed purpose in their lives,” Zuger added.

Caretech also employs the strategy of offering full-time caregiver positions with guaranteed 40 hours of work per week, regardless of actual hours available.

“This approach helps to fill gaps in our staffing model when caregivers call off, providing them with the assurance of a steady paycheck, which has been a significant pain point in the workplace,” Zuger said.

HomeWell Care Services has concentrated on retention, focusing on understanding not just why caregivers leave, but what encourages them to stay.

“The low-hanging fruit for recruitment strategies is to enhance your retention efforts and address retention issues,” Michele Cone, senior vice president of industry engagement said. “Engaging with those who stay and discovering what motivates them is crucial when other opportunities are available. Establishing intentional touchpoints as part of your marketing process for your clients should also apply to your caregiver recruitment and retention strategies.”

HomeWell Care Services, based in Burkburnett, Texas, offers personal care, companionship and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals.

Training its own workforce is another recruitment strategy that Care Advantage has found effective. Mikhaylyants explained that the company has begun investing in “new-to-health-care” pipelines, focusing on individuals without prior experience in caregiving.

“We have established fully subsidized training programs where we provide the necessary education and accreditation, handing over certificates to those who complete our programs,” Mikhaylyants said. “This creates a developmental pathway for individuals to advance in their careers.”

In addition to fostering a homegrown workforce, Care Advantage is reportedly gaining traction through public-private partnerships, particularly with the Department of Social Services. This collaboration aims to hire individuals interested in learning more about becoming caregivers. The company provides training, hires these individuals full-time, and utilizes specific subsidies and tax credits to offer retention bonuses.

“After one year, they are eligible to access a flex fund of up to $14,000 per year in addition to their salary. We have also created a new track for those who stay with us for an entire year and wish to continue in this career, enabling them to complete a fully subsidized Licensed Practical Nurse degree, a two-year part-time program,” Mikhaylyants said. “This represents a new frontier for us.”

Looking toward 2025

When discussing workforce trends for 2025, the panel agreed on the crucial role of technology, mental health support and operational efficiency in addressing these issues. They also emphasized the necessity of intentional recruitment and retention strategies to enhance workforce stability and improve client care.

“In 2025 and beyond, workforce wellness will be critical,” Cone said. “We need to normalize health and wellness in this field, offering better access to mental health resources, flexibility in scheduling and understanding how to support care teams where they are. By combining this with increased use of technology—whether it’s AI-driven solutions, telehealth or remote monitoring—we can help caregivers spend more time with clients, resulting in a more rewarding experience.”

Cone also highlighted the importance of adaptability.

“We need to be open to embracing change and focus on listening to our employees and care teams. It’s essential that we retain these valuable employees who join our organization so we can concentrate on intentional retention,” she stated.

Zuger added that operational efficiency is something all business and franchise owners should prioritize.

“You must focus inward so that internal efficiencies can yield positive results in the field and the community,” Zuger explained. “Ensuring you have the right people and technology is crucial. It’s important to cultivate a strong organizational culture so that individuals within your organization are passionate about their work and equipped with the necessary experience to grow the business, especially as the home care industry becomes increasingly complex.”