Alliance: Care Coordination, Telehealth, Home Care Access Top Issues As RFK Jr. Takes HHS Helm

The Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, in a 52-48 vote.

The National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) stated its intention to work with Kennedy and HHS on a variety of policy priorities, with particular reference to advancing “policies that strengthen care coordination, expand the use of telehealth and home-based services, and ensure that Americans have access to high-quality, cost-effective care at home.”

As HHS Security, Kennedy will be an advisor to the president on health matters, and oversee 13 agencies, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Advertisement

Since his nomination, Kennedy has faced opposition and drawn criticism from health professionals and scientists for his conspiracy theories regarding vaccines. He also received pushback from Democratic senators but, ultimately, gained enough votes to be confirmed.

Currently, HHS has an almost $2 trillion budget, and employs 90,000 individuals. However, it may be likely that the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, could mean major changes at HHS.

The senior care advocacy organization LeadingAge has expressed its willingness to work with Kennedy in his new role.

Advertisement

“We look forward to sharing our agenda with the new secretary and the Department of Health and Human Services team,” Linda Couch, senior vice president of policy at LeadingAge, told Home Health Care News in an emailed statement.

Washington, D.C.-based LeadingAge is an association of more than 5,000 nonprofit aging services providers and organizations.

Similarly, the Alliance explained that the organization is eager to work with Kennedy, while emphasizing the importance of home-based care.

“We look forward to working with Secretary Kennedy and HHS to expand access to high quality healthcare at home for the millions of Americans who need it,” Alliance CEO Dr. Steve Landers said in a press statement. “Care in the home is essential for addressing the challenges of an aging population and the epidemic of chronic disease. It’s the overwhelming preference of Americans – not only for recovery and long-term care but also for how they wish to spend their final days. Expanding access to home health and hospice care isn’t just about patient choice – it reduces unnecessary hospitalizations and institutional care, offering high quality, cost-effective solutions.”

In the organization’s statement, the Alliance also noted its belief that Kennedy has long highlighted the importance of patient-centered care and addressing chronic illness through innovative, community-based solutions.

The organization highlighted several other top policy priorities for the sector, including expanded hospice access and “fair and sustainable” Medicare and Medicaid rates.

The Alliance is the result of a merger between the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.