Life Home Care Expands Team with Addition of Renee Peters, MSW
Livingston, NJ – Life Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is pleased to announce the addition of Renee Peters, MSW, to its staff. Renee will play a vital role in supporting the psychosocial needs of clients across Life Home Care’s three offices located in Livingston, Glen Rock, and Somerset.
Renee brings a wealth of experience in supporting seniors and their families, helping them access community resources to maintain safety and independence in their homes. Her expertise also includes providing supportive counseling to clients and their loved ones, promoting coping strategies for the aging process.
“Renee’s expertise will be a valuable asset to our team,” said Michelle, Vice President of Life Home Care. “Her experience and passion for supporting seniors and their families align perfectly with our mission to enable clients to age in place with dignity and independence.”
At Life Home Care, our goal is to provide comprehensive support that enables clients to remain in their residences, whether that’s in their own home or the assisted living community of their choice. Our team of nurses, certified home health aides, and now our social worker, work together to provide one-to-one support, promoting independence and avoiding hospitalization whenever possible.
Please join us in welcoming Renee Peters to the Life Home Care team!
About Life Home Care
Life Home Care, your local home care agency, is a leading provider of home care services, dedicated to enabling clients to age in place with dignity and independence. With offices in Livingston, Glen Rock, and Somerset, we provide comprehensive support to seniors and their families across the region.
Contact:
Michelle Werner
(973) 273-3441
[email protected]
70 South Orange Ave., Livingston, NJ 07039