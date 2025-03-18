Arosa Expands Its Footprint To Kansas City

Arosa has set up shop in Kansas City, in order to serve both Missouri and Kansas residents.

Arosa is one of the largest non-franchised home care companies in the country, with 37 locations across California, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and more.

As part of the launch, Betsy Welch will lead the location as area director of Arosa Kansas City.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to bring Arosa’s unique care model to the Kansas City community,” Welch said in a press statement. “By integrating expert care management with high-quality caregiving, we help families make informed decisions and ensure their loved ones receive compassionate, professional support.”

The company’s focus on care management shouldn’t come as a surprise for those who have been following Arosa closely.

In 2024, Arosa opened up about prioritizing its care management service lines, with CEO Ari Medoff calling it one of the biggest untapped opportunities in the industry.

Advertisement

One of the main reasons Arosa has decided to focus on care management is that it allowed the company to reach clients earlier in the care process.

“We are really focused and want more clients that find us before they ever need personal care and home care, but are coming to us for our care management expertise,” Medoff previously told Home Health Care News. “We do that in-house. We have about 80 wonderful care managers across our three dozen offices. We want to have the strongest care management teams in every single market that we serve. We know how many families need care management.”

A few years ago, Arosa COO Melissa Blankenship also spoke about the importance of creating superior models of care.

“I think we’ve really got to challenge ourselves on business model innovation,” Blankenship previously told HHCN. “What are the different service lines that we incorporate to make sure that we have the right service model for our clients for each lifecycle? Whatever they happen to need at any particular time — we can be the one home care provider that is able to service all of those needs.”